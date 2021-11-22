Police arrest 65yr old Man with one Hundred and thirty rounds of live cartridges, 77yrs old gun runner

PATIENCE OGBO

Delta State police command have arrested a suspected armed robber and following his alleged confession, a 77 year old man said to be supplying the gang with the guns they use for their robbery operation was also arrested.

The cat was let out of the bag following the arrest of the suspected armed robbers in the premises of a man (name withheld) along Ozoro/ Ughelli road.

It was gathered that the Divisional Police Officer of Ozoro Division CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen led a combined team of Police/vigilante to the scene.

DSP Bright Edafe the spokesperson for the Delta State police command said ” The suspected armed robbers on sighting the police teams took to their heels and the team gave them a hot chase during which one of the suspects named Emma Ighodalo of Irri village aged 28yrs was arrested with one live cartridge while two members of his gang escaped. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he threw his gun away somewhere in the bush as he was running and that he bought the said gun from One Michael Enipozi for the sum of #30,000. The suspect led the Police to Irri village where the said Michael Enipozi of Irri in Isoko south LGA aged 77yrs was arrested.

Three double barrel guns, two single barrel guns and other tools used in producing guns were recovered from him. Preliminary investigation revealed that the 77yrs old suspect is a welder who produces guns for criminals and he admitted that he sold the gun to the suspect and that he has been in the business of producing guns for the past twenty years. Manhunt for the other two fleeing suspects is ongoing,”

In a related development, operatives attached to the Command crack squad in total compliance with the directive of the Delta state Commissioner of Police on continuous raiding of black spot/criminal hideouts acted on intelligence gathered over a period of time and raided a criminal hideout at Emevor Community in Isoko North LGA and arrested one Solomon Udanya ‘ 65 years old. DSP Edafe said ” The following exhibits were recovered from him; One hundred and thirty rounds live cartridges, one single barrel long gun, three packets of tramadol, six bottles of codeine and various contraband drugs. Investigation is ongoing.