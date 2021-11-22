Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Police arrest 65yr old Man with one Hundred and thirty rounds of live cartridges, 77yrs old gun runner

News
By Peter
0 120

PATIENCE OGBO

Delta State police command have arrested  a suspected armed robber  and following his alleged confession,  a 77 year old  man said to be  supplying  the gang  with the guns they use for their robbery operation was also arrested.
The cat was let out of the bag following the arrest of the suspected armed robbers in the premises of a man (name withheld) along  Ozoro/ Ughelli road.
It was gathered that the Divisional Police Officer of  Ozoro Division CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen led a combined  team of Police/vigilante to the scene.
DSP Bright Edafe the spokesperson for the Delta State police command said ” The suspected armed robbers  on sighting the police teams took to their heels and the team gave them a hot chase during which one of the suspects named Emma Ighodalo of Irri village  aged 28yrs  was arrested with one live cartridge  while two members of his gang escaped. Upon interrogation,  the suspect confessed that he threw his gun away somewhere in the bush as he was running and that he  bought the said gun from One Michael Enipozi for the sum of #30,000. The suspect  led the Police to Irri village  where the said  Michael Enipozi  of Irri in Isoko south LGA aged 77yrs was arrested.
Three double barrel guns,  two single barrel guns  and other tools used in producing guns were recovered from him. Preliminary investigation revealed that the 77yrs old suspect is a welder who produces guns for criminals and he admitted that he sold the gun to the suspect and that he has been in the business of producing guns for the past twenty years. Manhunt for the other two fleeing suspects is ongoing,”
In a related development,  operatives attached to the Command crack squad in total compliance with the directive of the Delta state Commissioner of Police on continuous raiding of black spot/criminal hideouts  acted on intelligence gathered over a period of time and  raided a criminal hideout at Emevor Community in Isoko North LGA and arrested one Solomon Udanya ‘ 65 years old.  DSP Edafe said ” The following exhibits were recovered from him;  One hundred and thirty rounds live cartridges, one single barrel long gun, three packets of tramadol, six bottles of codeine and various contraband drugs. Investigation is ongoing.

 

 

 

 

For  a better society
Continue Reading
Peter 5181 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

COVID-19: 135 private firms key into Lagos vaccine…

Ebonyi Executive Council urges  MWR to tackle water supply…

Leaders tasked on humility as Catholics observe Solemnity of…

Uzodimma constitutes members of Imo Physical Properties…

1 of 327

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More