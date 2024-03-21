Police arrest 590 suspects in 1 month in Lagos

.As man jailed 12 months over cybercrime

.Another charged with stealing pot of soup in Ekiti

The police command in Lagos State arrested 590 suspects at different black spots from February 13 to March 13, 2024.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the suspects were arrested during raids by area commands, divisions and tactical teams, including Rapid Response Squad.

He said that the raid was ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, following complaints from the residents.

NAN reports that no fewer than 540 people were earlier arrested by the command during a special raid at different black spots from December 2023 to February 13, 2024.

In Lagos, a Federal High Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a convict, Solomon Martins a.k.a “John Scott,” to a term of 12 months imprisonment over cybercrime.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the convict before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on a two-count, bordering on impersonating another person on a Gmail correspondence.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

In view of his guilty plea, the prosecutor, Mr. Abbas Muhammed, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered in evidence, documents as well as other instruments used by the defendant in committing the offence.

The exhibits were admitted by the court.

In his verdict afterwards, Justice Aneke sentenced the convict to a term of 12 months at the correctional service, beginning from the date of sentence, with an option of N1.5 million fine.

Also, the court ordered that the convict should embark on 100 hours of community service.

The court also ordered forfeiture to the Federal Government an iphone 11 device and a Sterling Bank cheque recovered from the convict.

In the charge, the prosecutor said the convict fraudulently impersonated one John Scott, a white military man from London, by holding himself out as such through his Gmail correspondence with an intent to gain advantage for himself and defraud unsuspecting victims.

He also disguised the true source of $1,200 knowing that the funds were derived from unlawful acts.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention) Act 2015, as well as section 18 of the EFCC Act, 2004.

In Ekiti, the police on Wednesday brought a 20-year-old man, Monday Ojo, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged housebreaking and stealing of a pot of soup and other items..

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of housebreaking and stealing..

He, however, pleaded not guilty..

The prosecutor, Inspector Moyosola Adesola, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 14 at noon on Falegan, Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Adesola alleged that the defendant broke into the house of one Mrs. Modupe Ajala and stole the soup, ‘fufu’, Indomie noodles, salt and onions, all valued at N300,000..

She said that the offences contravened Sections 322 and 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Taiwo Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 23 for hearing.