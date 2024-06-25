Police arrest 4 for murder of retired Brigadier-General in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The FCT Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with the robbery and murder of retired Brigadier General, Uwen Harold, in his Abuja residence.

The suspects, Ibrahim Rabiu, Nafiu Jamil, Aliyu Abdullahi, and Mohammed Nuhu, all confessed to the crimes. They admitted to killing the General to prevent him from recognizing them.

The police operatives, led by Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Victor O Godfrey, acted on a prompt and discreet investigation ordered by the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. Igweh.

The suspects were arrested in various locations in Abuja, and the police have assured the public of swift justice.

The CP expressed condolences to the bereaved family and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to enhancing the security landscape of the nation’s capital.

“The police are continually adapting strategies to combat evolving criminal activities”, he added.