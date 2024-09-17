Police arrest 295 robbery, kidnapping, other suspects nationwide –Spokesman

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a total of 295 armed robbery suspects and other criminal kingpins for involvement in various crimes including kidnapping, gun running, car theft and culpable homicide in parts of the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this at a press briefing and parade of suspects at the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team FIB-IRT office in Guzape Abuja on Tuesday.

The Police operatives arrested the suspects through actionable intelligent information on their activities at various locations in the nation’s capital and some states of the federation.

The Force image maker said that the Police officers in line with the orders of the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun had swung into the hideouts of these criminals and effected their arrests.

He further stated that aside from the 295 armed robbery suspects, 71 other suspects were also arrested by the Police officers for unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The Police team also arrested Umar Ibrahim from Jigawa State for involvement in the kidnapping and killing of Abubakar Mohammed in Yobe State.

He was said to have collected alongside his accomplices a ransom of N3 million five hundred thousand naira from the victim, shared it and later killed him

He identified the gun-running suspects as Tiamako Mato, Mohammed Mukaila, John Danladi, Mohammed Kadi and seven other suspects who were paraded.

The Police officers he said also nabbed one Kayode Johnson in Ijebu-Ode Ogun State who killed a Police officer and made away with his rifles.

Other suspects paraded by the Police are Charles Nonso a car snatcher and Abubakar Usman who specializes in stealing of space buses and dismembering their parts and sell them to the unsuspecting public at giveaway prices

The key suspect Nonso who said he is from Anambra State said that he opened all the cars he had stolen with a special key he manufactured.

The suspect was arrested at a church in Kubwa Abuja while trying to steal a car.

He confessed to the crime saying that he usually steals old model cars.

The Police team also arrested Yau Usman and Idris Abdullahi who kidnapped a man who refused to lend them a motorcycle for criminal activities.

They also confessed to the crime and are currently helping investigation by the Police on other criminal gang members who are currently at large.

Some exhibits said to have been recovered from the suspects include one general-purpose machine gun, 187 firearms and 111 vehicles, daggers and many other incriminating items.

The Police team has also rescued a total of 129 victims of kidnapping across the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory FCT.

All the suspects according to the force spokesman are currently under investigation and will soon be arraigned in the nation’s law courts for these crimes.

