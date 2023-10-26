Police arrest 17-yr-old for killing 5-yr-old, parade 38 others in Plateau

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A 17 year old SS 3 student, Elisha Anthony who kidnapped and killed a 5 year old boy named Dawon Pam in Plateau state community has been nabbed by the police.

Parading the suspect alongside 38 others for various criminal offenses ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, car thief, gun runners among others. Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Julius Alawari who paraded the suspects before reporters at the Police headquarters in Jos on Thursday, described the crime as another strange dimension among our youths.

Anthony who spoke to reporters on how he committed the crime, explained , ” my name is Elisha Anthony. I am 17 years old, an SS 3 student, I committed the crime due to hardship and suffering.”

He added, ” quite okay my parents are taking care of me and when this crime was committed my mother knew nothing about it. I even used her phone to do the transaction without her consent, demanding for five million Naira as ransom.

“Nobody instigated me to commit this crime . Now let me tell you how it happened. On the 13th of this month a boy was kidnapped, they are my closest neighbors. His elder brother was sent outside to buy something so the five years old boy was behind following them. I and my friend planned it to carry him, then eventually we succeeded in carrying him.

“We took the boy and hid him somewhere and later in the evening the family of the boy came and were looking for him, I pretended and joined them to look for the boy, we searched for the boy but couldn’t find him.

He said, “the boy was hidden in an uncompleted building. Within that period we demanded for a ransom of N5million. Then five days after we killed the boy. I killed the boy by strangulating him to death.

He also confessed that he and his accomplice called AKA Malik have strangled the boy to death after collecting the sum of Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N400,000.00) from the victim’s parents. Noting, “even now I am supposed to write my WAEC this year but I couldn’t”,Anthony narrated.

The Police commissioner revealed that, for the period under review the command were able to arrest over 39 suspects.

He said exhibits recovered include; 7 locally made pistols, 11 locally fabricated riffles as well as 23 ammunition.

The CP stated that all suspects will be charged to court after investigation.