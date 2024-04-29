Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Police arrest 16 suspects over killing of female inspector in Rivers

.As Navy rescues over 250 passengers from drowning in boat mishap

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested sixteen persons in connection with the murder of female Inspector Christiana Erekere.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, SP Grace Iringe-Koko made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The PPRO said Late Inspector Erekere was murdered in the line of duty on Friday April 25, 2024, at the Taabaa Police Station in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Iringe-Koko disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred when a group of individuals traveling in a Lexus salon car were stopped for routine checks at a checkpoint in front of Taabaa Police Station.

She said, “However, the occupants became agitated and proceeded to barricade the road, obstructing the movement of other vehicles. After completing the necessary checks, the police officers requested that the individuals leave the scene.

Unfortunately, they refused, alleging that Inspector Erekere had recorded a video of their disruptive behavior using her mobile phone.

“In their attempt to seize Inspector Erekere’s phone forcefully, they launched a violent attack against her, striking her with stones. The severity of the assault caused Inspector Erekere to lose consciousness, and she was immediately transported to Inadum Hospital in Bori. Regrettably, she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack”.

She said the Command has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, adding that all involved will be apprehended and brought to justice.

Iringe-Koko extended the Command’s condolences to the family of the deceased officer.

In another development,Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder yesterday night rescued over 250 passengers from drowning after a commercial (market) boat ‘MV Precious Emmanuel’ conveying commodities worth millions of naira capsized along the Rivers waterways.

The market boat, popularly known as ‘AKASA Boat’, which capsized around 10:00pm after hitting a wreck, with all passengers being local traders both women and children, including a pregnant woman and a year old child, returning from Sangana, in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State were traveling to Nembe/Bonny Jetty, in Port Harcourt City local government area of Rivers State.

Manager of the boat, Prosper Sokari said the incident which occured around ‘2-man territory’ close to Namatibi axis in Buguma, waterway, in Asari Toru L.G.A. was caused by strong current/wave and high tide from the River channel.

He said though no lives were lost in the incident but properties and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Sokari said, “As we were going, at about 10pm, when we got to this point, the wind and tide of the River was very strong and the current of the water now pushed the boat to where it now capsized.”

On the role of the Navy in ensuring that no life was lost, he said, “We can’t thank the Nigerian Navy enough for rescuing all passengers onboard the boat. They responded immediately the incident happened, while they threw life jackets to the passengers, some of them also jumped into the water for rescue operations.”

One of the passengers and trader in boat, Mrs. Rose Linus popularly known as ‘Rose VIP’, thanked the Nigerian Navy for their prompt response to save their lives, but recounted her loss of over N1m worth of goods (fish).

She said, “We were coming to Port Harcourt from Akasa River in Sangana L.G.A., on getting to this place, the current of the river was too much, so it was difficult for the captain of the boat to control it, when he was trying to reverse, the current of the river pushed the boat to the point where an old spoilt vessel held the boat and tore it, water started entering the boat and passengers started jumping into the river.

“We thank God for the prompt intervention of the Navy, they came immediately and started throwing life jackets to us because none of us in the boat was wearing life jacket. Speed boats also came and they started rescuing us, that was how we were able to survive.

“But for our goods, we lost them. I lost all my dry fish that worth over a million point, am indebted. We are calling on the government help us out, we really need the government support because there are so many others that has goods and fishes worth over two million naira. The government should come and help us. Our monies are gone, we are stranded now, we don’t know how and where to start up again.”

Another passenger who lost goods worth over N1.5million, Samuel Ikpe, whose wife and a one-year old baby were also rescued said, “We left Sangana by 4:30pm and got to this place where the incident occured around 10:30pm.

I really thank the Navy for rescuing us, even my baby of one year old nearly drown but for the intervention of the Nigerian Navy who gave us life jackets and also jump inside the water to rescue us.

“I have lost four baskets of fishes and my phones, none of my people know my whereabout. The government should help us.”

Addressing newsmen on the incident, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo said, on getting the news of the unfortunate incident, operatives of the Base were immediately deployed to the scene and all passengers onboard the boat were rescued alive and unhurt.

Commodore Igbo noted that the rescue operation was part of the mandate given to the Navy by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla to protect lives and properties apart from fighting oil theft and other criminalities in the Niger Delta region.

Igbo who regretted that all the over 250 passengers onboard the boat were without life vests, charged boat operators and passengers to always adhere to safety guidelines and measures before embarking on any trip on the waterways.

He also urged all stakeholders, relevant unions and associations to ensure that safety gears are provided by their members for passengers and to enforce the compulsory use of the safety gears by all passengers.

“The Navy apart from fighting oil theft, we also play huge roles in saving lives at sea just like the issue on ground.

“The moment we got the information, we immediately deployed our men to the scene. When our men got there, they threw life jackets to them. Our men even jumped into the river to save the passengers, over 250 of them onboard the boat were rescued. To the glory of God, none of them lost their lives.

“We observed that all the occupants of the boat, none of them was wearing life jacket, and we have been hammering on this that they must wear life jackets while transiting on the water. So, we once again, call on all stakeholders and operators to ensure that proper safety is observed at sea and the waterways.”

He recalled that about two months ago, the Navy, through the NNS Pathfinder in partnership with the state government and other stakeholders launched emergency rescue exercise at sea.

“Recall that we launched the emergency rescue at sea, and it is pertinent to tell you that the NNS Pathfinder has documented a procedure to establish an Emergency Maritime Unit in the state. We want the government to come in and establish a full-fledged rescue unit at sea,” he said.