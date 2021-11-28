Police arrest 1, kill a notorious bandit terrorizing users of Kaduna-Abuja highway

The Police Command in Kaduna State, says its operatives, Federal Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) Force headquarters, killed a notorious bandit and arrested an accomplice in Kaduna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalije, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on November 24, operatives of the Kaduna Police Command, in collaboration with the FIB and STS, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police (CP),Mr Mudassiru Abdullahi, acted on credible intelligence, and raided a facility Known as Sir Joe Guest House, located at NO. 8 Sajo Street Unguwan Maigero area of Sabon Tasha in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state where suspected bandits were said to have lodged.

According to him, the suspected armed bandits on sensing danger, took to their heels, shooting sporadically and leading to a gun duel with the operatives.

“One notorious bandit, popularly called Yellow Magaji, a.k.a Arushe, was wounded in the shootout whereas his equally notorious partner, Yellow Ashana, and others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The wounded bandit was thereafter taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for possible resuscitation in a bit to obtain useful information. But he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

He explained that after an extensive search of the scene, the operatives recovered one AK 47 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, 14 expended shells of the aforesaid ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

He said the owner of the facility who harbours the criminals was equally arrested for questioning.

“It is significant to state that the neutralized bandit, Yellow Magaji, until his demise was among a syndicate of bandits terrorising users of Kaduna-Abuja highway of recent,” he said.

Jalige said the Commissioner of Police saluted the courage of the operatives and most importantly the source of the valid information.

He urged other members of the public to assist security operatives with prompt information as he assures them of absolute confidentiality while acting on the information.

He also called on the law-abiding citizens to always be vigilant and security conscious of their immediate environment in order to avoid been preys to marauding criminals. (NAN)