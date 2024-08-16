Police arraign blogger, Adefela Adeigbe over alleged spreading false information about Cocosamba

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Blogger, Adefela Adeigbe, was on Monday arraigned by the Police at the Ogun State Magistrate Court for alleged defamation against Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited’s product, Cocosamba while Chioma Chukwunedu, Nairametrics and the E. A Team are still at large.

His arraignment followed an allegation of false information he published and publicized through his blog about the popular product, Cocosamba and was subsequently arrested last Saturday, granted bail but voluntarily reported himself to the Police on Monday morning and was later arraigned in Court.

The Police Prosecution Officer, ASP Solotan Kazeem, brought Adeigbe before an Ogun State Magistrate Court presided over by Magistrate Somefun on a two-count charge bothering on defamation.

Count 1 Read: That you, Adefela Adeigbe on 08/08/2024 at about 1530hrs in Ibafo, Ogun State, in the Obafemi Owode Egba Magisterial District, defamed one of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited’s products, Cocosamba herbal mixture, on your blogger’s platform ‘Eko Mi Eko E’ and reposted on social media that the product “CAN KILL”, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 375 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State.

Count 2 states: “That you Adefela Adeigbe on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district conducted yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by publishing Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited’s product, Cocosamba herbal mixture, on your platform ‘Eko Mi Eko E’ and reposting on social media that the product “CAN KILL”, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 249 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State”.

Responding to the charges, Adeigbe through his Lawyer pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail pending further proceedings.

The arrest of Adeigbe may not be unconnected with a petition by the manufacturing company, Billion Go-Neat Global Limited to the Commissioner of Police, Federal SARS, Adeniji Adele Lagos over alleged defamation and spreading of false information against its products by some unscrupulous individuals.

The petition was signed by the Company’s Legal Representatives, Isaac Izunya (Esq) of Izunya Izunya and Co.

In the petition titled,”Petition Against Chioma Chukwunedu, Naira metrics and E. A Team for the offences contrary to Section 24 (2) (c) and Section 25 (1) of the Cyber Crime Act 2015, as well as Section 375, 376, and 125 of the Criminal Code Act”, Bullion-Go-Neat Global Limited, a registered manufacturing company, accused Chioma Chukwunedu and her associates of utilizing media platforms, specifically E A Team and Nairametrics, to disseminate falsified and untrue information about its product, Coco Samba Milk and Chocolate Flavoured With Herbal Extract, which they claimed was intercepted and seized by German Customs due to its being unsafe for human consumption.

The company argued that the suspects in the defamation acts actively and participated in the generation, diffusion, and circulation of false information on the products on various social media platforms.

It contends that the malicious intent behind the false news is to cause substantial damage to its business reputation, affecting customers’ confidence, thus leading to economic losses.

According to the petition, the suspects are accused of violating Section 24 (2) (c) and Section 25 (1) of the Cyber Crime Act 2015, as well as Section 375, 376, and 125 of the Criminal Code Act.

The legal representatives emphasize that the alleged actions of the suspects have caused substantial economic and reputation losses to Bullion-Go-Neat Global Limited.

While speaking on the matter, Mr. Oguntade Samuel Oluseyi, Manager of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, expressed concern over the dissemination of false information about their product.

Oluseyi lamented that the company has recorded losses exceeding five billion Naira due to persistent misinformation spread about the Nigerian local manufacturing company, Cocosamba, over the past six months.

He emphasized that Adeigbe’s case should serve as a deterrent and lesson to other junk journalists spreading fake news, reaffirming the company’s commitment to consumer safety and compliance with regulatory standards.

“The misinformation circulated by Mr. Adefela Adeigbe and his co-travellers regarding Cocosamba is utterly false. Our product undergoes stringent quality controls and adheres to all regulations set by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)”.

