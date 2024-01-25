 Police apprehend 17 suspects in connection to Plateau communities attacks

….CAN bemoans Mangu killings, appeals for calm

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Nigerian Police Force, NPF, have paraded about 17 suspects in connection to attacks and killings of innocent citizens in communities of Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Daily Champion reports that, amongst the 17 suspects 8 of them are from the 24th December, 2023, Christmas Eve massacre while 9 were nabbed in connection with recent dastardly heinous crime in Mangu LGA.

Recall after the genocidal Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu communities in Plateau state where lives and properties were destroyed, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbelokun had deployed AIG zone 4, Ebong Eyibio to Plateau with the instructions to unravel the attackers.

The Plateau State Police Command said they have successfully repelled an attack on villages in Mangu LGA.

Briefing newsmen Thursday at the Command’s headquarters in Jos, the spokesman Plateau Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo on behalf of AIG zone 4, Ebong Eyibio confirmed the success story recorded by the police so far.

“The Command is grateful to inform you that the situation as at today, is under control and so far, Nine (9) suspects have been arrested. Exhibits recovered from them include dangerous weapons, such as machetes, kegs containing Petrol, and other items. The area remains highly secured by security forces and strict compliance to the curfew is being complied with.

“So far, over 10 corpses have been recovered from various locations, two injured persons currently receiving treatment at the hospital, one car and Ten houses were burnt down.

“On behalf of the officers and men of Plateau State Police Command, I want to take this moment to commemorate with the government and good people of Mangu LGA over the loss of lives and properties as a result of these attacks.

“I also wish to make it clear that the Command under my leadership and supervision will bear zero tolerance to any act of criminality, and will continue to intensify its efforts towards restoring peace, public confidence and normalcy within the State”, he mentioned.

In another development, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter has condemned in strong terms a wanton destruction of lives and properties in recent Mangu clashed.

CAN chairman Plateau State, Rev.Father Polycarp Lubo is sadden that people who were living together for decades but turn against each other due to mutual distrust, as the attackers defied 24 hours curfew imposed by government and killed people mostly women and children in Kwahaslalek community in Mangu LGA.

While appealing for calm, the clergy advocates the creation of state police, calling on security personnel to discharge their responsibility with high sense of professionalism so that people would have confidence on them.

Recall, Mangu LGA is still witnessing 24 hours dust-to-door curfew earlier imposed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to curtail escalation of security breach.