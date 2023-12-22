Police affairs ministry hold 2-day retreat for top management staff.        

.As Minister assures of improved Police reforms in the country

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

In its avowed determination to ensure a better and more efficient Police Force for the country with improved service delivery to Nigerians, the Ministry of Police Affairs has engaged its TOP Management Staff in a 2-day retreat to brainstorm on challenges confronting the Force to address them.

Declaring the retreat in Abuja open, the Minister of Police Affairs Senator Ibrahim Gaidam stated that the two-day management retreat aims at inspiring a collective commitment to align efforts of the ministerial mandate towards the realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration, he said has a vision for a renewed and highly effective Nigeria Police Force.

The Minister of State Ministry of Police Affairs Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim informed that the challenges Nigeria Police Force was facing today which is affecting its efficient service delivery to Nigerians was a result of decades of neglect.

The Minister of State explained that the Nigeria Police Force finds itself at a critical juncture, and currently struggling with the consequences of decades of neglect that have hindered its ability to fulfil its constitutional mandate, adding that the Ministry of Police Affairs has also not been spared of this challenge.

She expressed optimism that given President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment towards reforming the Nigeria Police Force for better service delivery, the Ministry is now positioned at the forefront of the Police transformation agenda, and that it must rise to the challenge.

“The Ministry must bear this weighty responsibility of ensuring coordination and creating the enabling frameworks to steer the Nigeria Police Force towards improved technical and operational effectiveness” she emphasized.

Meanwhile, the top management staff of the ministry have advocated the need for efficient deployment of modern technology, as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Management to support the fight against crime and criminality in the country to achieve more prevention of crime rather than curbing it.

In a communique issued at the end of the 2-day retreat, the management further called for a legislative backing and policy documents to strengthen the Mandate of the Ministry to enable for seamless facilitation, coordination, and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force.

It was noted that the Ministry of Police Affairs is critical to de-escalating and containing insecurity in the nation and need for the empowerment of Divisional Police Stations to enable them to provide effective service to the citizens within their jurisdiction.

They reiterated the need for close monitoring& evaluation of plans and strategies to ensure optimal performance, effectiveness, and efficiency, as well as Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) must be clear and measurable for Competence Assessment and Performance Improvement Plan.

Participants reinforced the significance of local, regional, and global synergy in tackling insecurity and criminality and the need for the introduction of democratic policing with an emphasis on the Rule of Law, Human Rights, Community Policing, and Citizens’ engagement in the process.

The two-day retreat with the theme: Re-Envisioning the Ministry of Police Affairs for Effective Internal Security; Strengthening Administration and Management Functions for Resilience and Efficiency was also attended by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, Chairman Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Abdullahi Bala Sokoto; Inspector General of Police representative, AIG Abouyari Shuayau Lafia; representative of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Head of the Conflict and Security Programme (Nigeria and Lake Chad Basin), Mr. Annup Vyas.

Others are Directors; Senior Technical Advisor, Fatai Ayinde … the Management Consultant, Professor Adeyemi Olarewaju Ajayi; Niyi Afolabi (Lead Consultant, Mcvan Management Consultant Limited); Managing Director of Beacon Consulting Limited), Dr. Kabir Adamu as well as other stakeholders.