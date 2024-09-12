Police Affairs inaugurates delivery task team

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr. James Sule has inaugurated a Delivery Task Team that will assist in tracking the implementation of Presidential Priorities and Ministerial Deliverables in the Ministry and its Agencies.

The Ministerial Delivery Task Team comprises desk officers and representatives from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), Ministry, and Police Academy was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary at the Headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that the key role of the Delivery Officers and members of the Ministerial Delivery Task Team is to gather, analyze, and provide data on Ministerial Deliverables to the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU).

He added that the aim is to ensure a holistic approach to the Performance Management System, enhance the capacity of Desk Officers for efficient and effective service delivery as well as to harness and mobilize efforts to generate concrete and reliable data on how their Departments/Organizations are contributing to the Ministry’s delivery outcomes

In his words, “As you are aware, the Ministerial Mandate is a key component of Government policy thrust that showcases the performances of all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on the implementation of the Eight Priority Areas of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which hinged on improving the lives of Nigerians in a manner that not just reflects our humanity but encourages compassion towards one another and duly rewards our collective efforts to resolve the social ills that seek to divide us”.

James said the Priorities were carefully designed to contribute towards achieving good governance in order to improve the quality of lives of citizens and set Nigeria on the path of prosperity. “This is part of the efforts to institutionalize the Federal Government of Nigeria’s delivery system”. He stressed.

The Permanent Secretary stated that as key actors in the internal security operation of the Nation, the ultimate goal is to underscore how far the country has sustained the commendable practices and identify emerging gaps and efforts being deployed to tackle them.

He directed that all Departments and Agencies must submit their quarterly reports to the Planning, Research, and Statistics Department when due and submission of comprehensive quarterly reports to the Office of the CDCU under the able leadership of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination.

The Coordinator of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit, Mr. Esege E. Esege stated that the functions of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU is to coordinate the process of identifying Presidential Priorities and set targets in consultation with Ministries and ensure that resources and efforts are focused on the delivery of agreed priorities

In his words, the Unit sensitizes citizens and citizens-based organizations, (working with the Open Government Partnership-OGP) on the Presidential Priorities. It also tracks and provides validated quarterly reports to the President on the implementation of the priority policies, programmes, and projects, working with the Ministries, citizens, and development partners”.