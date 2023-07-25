Police Academy commences application into 10th Regular Course Cadet degree programmes

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force invites interested and qualified candidates of Nigerian extract to register online for admission into the 10th Regular Course Cadet Degree Programme.

The online registration process will run for a period of six (6) weeks (*from 24th July to 3rd September, 2023*) availing both male and female Nigerians of good character the opportunity of serving the fatherland.

The requirements for admission into the Academy include that the applicants must:

be of Nigerian origin by birth and possess National Identity Number (NIN), JAMB result (2023 only) with not less than 180 marks, and must have selected Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil as first choice in the JAMB form. possess a minimum of 6 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

iii. be aged between 17-21 years by 31st October, 2023.

be medically, physically, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for males and 1.64m tall for females. have not less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for males only) not be married or pregnant at the time of admission.

vii. have a valid email address and phone number.

viii. SSCE (WAEC/NECO) Statements of Results or certificates before 2019 will not be accepted.

The method of application is virtual. All interested applicants who meet the criteria above are advised to visit the Academy’s website: *https://www.polac.edu.ng*, generate Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) code which would be used to make payment of a non-refundable fee of Three Thousand, Five Hundred Naira (N3,500) only through any commercial bank branch in Nigeria. Successful payment will open up a form that applicants are required to fill out and upload scanned copies of their SSCE results, birth, and state of origin certificate.

Thereafter, applicants are required to print out completed online forms and guarantor forms to be filled and submitted at the Nigeria Police Academy during the physical screening. Automated physical screening exercise will hold at the Academy at a date which will be communicated in due course. Successful candidates will participate in a Computer Based Test (CBT), a subsequent Automated Medical Screening Exercise, and an Automated Interview/Selection Exercise for Final Selection of candidates who will undergo a 5-year academic and police training leading to a Bachelors Degree and commissioning into the Nigeria Police Force as Assistant Superintendent of Police II.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, assures that the process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability.

He advises the applicants to be wary of online imposters, scammers, and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the application process to dupe innocent applicants. The IGP however warns that anyone found wanting in this regard will be arrested and prosecuted.