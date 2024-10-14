Polaris bank commits to customers’ fit products, services 

Polaris Bank Limited says it is committed to creating products and services that fits the needs of its customers across the country.

Mr Osazuwa Igbinoba, the Bank’s Divisional Head, Abuja, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a tree planting event in Gwagwalada on Monday.

Igbinoba said the bank throng solely on strong customers’ relationship.

”You can produce all the beautiful products, have a wonderful platform but if there is no relationship between you and the customers, then you will have issues.

”This is why over time, in spite of the issues we have transited through as a bank, we still maintain our customers.

”We have even grown our market share and with resilience, we are still standing.

”We want to make sure that we provide that digital platform where our customers are able to carry out seamless transactions without any problems,” he said.

Igbinoba said the bank had engaged in various initiatives as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) including educating the girl-child to empower them hygienically and to go to school.

He said the bank had also empowered MSMEs to encourage small businesses to access quick finances, loans to reduce bottlenecks in accessing them.

”’It is not just doing CSR, it is making sure that there are results.”

He assured customers that the bank would continue to evolve seamless digital platforms to enable them perform transactions without hassles.