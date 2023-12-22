PLWD: NASS‘ll ensure adequate budgetary provision in 2024

The National Assembly says it will ensure adequate funds for Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the 2024 budget.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume stated this when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Paralympics Team paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

Ndume, who said he was impressed with the performance of the team at the recently concluded National Para Games, said the national assembly would join hands to ensure there was adequate provision of funds for persons with disabilities

“Also, we are looking at exposing them to international competitions just as some of our footballers are making waves in the international arena.

“Recently, people living with disabilities in the army went for a competition in Germany and came back with gold medals,” he said.

He called on government and all stakeholders concerned to put more efforts at tackling the plight of PLWDs.

“There are people living with disabilities who need to be given publicity because they are doing a lot of great things in spite of their challenges.

“They have shown that living with disabilities is not the end of the world; and if you’re able to live with disabilities, it’s not the end of the world.

“Most of them are married, some of them have businesses and I stood as guarantor to many of them to secure some grants to fund their businesses. I have a couple of shoes made by one of them.

“Many of them are actively engaged instead of begging about the whole place,” he said.

On his part, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports, Kawu Sumaila said the senate would do its best to ensure PLWDs were carried along in sporting activities in accordance with international best practices.

The Leader of the team, Mr. Bello Abdullahi encouraged other PLWDs to engage in self-employment for economic sustainability.