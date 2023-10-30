Champion Newspapers Limited
Plot to impeach Gov. Fubara suffers setback as Rivers Assembly gets New Speaker, Sacks all LGA Chairmen

The Governor made an unexpected yet decisive decision to remove the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, and swiftly replaced him with Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, effectively altering the dynamics of the legislative body. By Jake Clifford Last updated Oct 30, 2023.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has executed a strategic move that seemingly thwarted the ongoing plot to impeach him.   This maneuver comes on the heels of rising tension within the state’s political landscape.

Speaker   The Governor made an unexpected yet decisive decision to remove the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, and swiftly replaced him with Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison, effectively altering the dynamics of the legislative body.

We had earlier reported that a group of lawmakers, allegedly loyal to the former governor, Nyesom Wike, had reportedly signed an impeachment notice against Governor Fubara.

However, Governor Fubara’s move to install a new Speaker appears to have disrupted the plans of those seeking his removal.

