Plateau:Mutfwang condemns renew attacks in Bokkos LGA, sympathize with deceased families 

From Daniel Dauda,Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed deep sorrow over the brutal killing of innocent individuals by gunmen in Daffo and Kwatas communities of Bokkos Local Government Area.

In a statement, issued to newsmen in Jos Wednesday by Dr. Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs Government House Rayfield, said Governor Mutfwang condemned the attack, describing it as both tragic and intolerable as we are achieving a return to relative peace in the state. He directed security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to justice.

The Governor extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the quick recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack.

Mutfwang also commended the security agencies for their dedication and sacrifice, while urging them to enhance their intelligence gathering to enable more timely and effective responses.

Reassuring the people of Daffo and Kwatas of the commitment his administration to the protection of their lives and property, Governor Mutfwang emphasized that the incident would not deter his administration’s resolve to restore and sustain lasting peace across Plateau State.

He also called on all residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities by criminal elements to the authorities for prompt action.