Plateau:Ex-PDP governorship aspirant Ropshik secure release of 14 inmates, nursing mother.

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The former Governorship Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Chief Kefas Ropshik has secured the released of no fewer than 14 inmates from the Jos Division of the Correctional Service Centre.

The gesture had a nursing mother Patience Pam regained her freedom after payment of 1.4 million by Ropshik as well as the young man Gabriel Orukpo who was sentence to two years imprisonment for the destruction of billboard of the PDP Presidential candidate Alh. Atiku Abubakar mounted at Zarmaganda area Jos-Bukuru Metropolis before the February 2023 presidential elections in the country.

The Head of Jos Correctional Service Center represented by the Deputy Comptroller, Folarunsho Mark said the beneficiaries were in custody for cases of theft, conspiracies and breach of trust.

He described the intervention as extraordinary, “Is a normal thing that has been happening but this is extraordinary, we have a former Governorship Aspirant in Plateau State under PDP Mr. Kefas Ropshik who came here and paid.

“He paid for about 14 inmates who are today discharging base on the fines paid. Most of the offences are theft, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.”

Ropshik cautioned them from been used henceforth for negative activities as he promised to empower them with starter packs in their different fields of choice so as to become self-employed and also contribute their quota to the nation’s economy.