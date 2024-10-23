Plateau: Yahoo Yahoo plus proprietor, other suspects on Police net in Jos 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Luck departed a 23 year old Ateh Anthony Idoko, a student of University of Jos who was apprehended by the Nigeria Police Force, Plateau State Command of been involving in operating a Yahoo Yahoo academy in Jos.

Anthony, a resident of Agingi, Rukuba Road in Jos North local government area, said to have conspired with one Daniel Idoko, 23 year and defraud innocent Nigerians.

It was learned that the duo were into business of recruiting young boys that graduated from secondary into their fold and nurturing them on how to be scamming people.

Parading the suspects Wednesday at the Police Command headquarters in Jos, the Police commissioner, CP Emmanuel Adesina confirmed to newsmen that on receiving the information his personnel swung into action and arrested the suspects on 20th October, 2024 around 10:30am.

“On 20/10/2024 at about 10:30am, we received a report that the following persons, one Ateh Anthony Idoko, 23 and Daniel Idoko both 23 years old of Agingi, Rukuba Road who are internet fraudsters (Yahoo-Yahoo), conspired among themselves to traffic young boys who have just graduated from Secondary school to a secluded residence, locked them up, seized their phones and having shown them how to masterfully defraud people via romance scam and other cyber related frauds, forced them to go into the internet and continue to defraud innocent would-be victims and in the event where they refuse to cooperate, the ring leader beat them mercilessly with horsewhip.

“Upon receipt of this information, the Divisional Police Officer Rantya division under my strict directive, immediately mobilized men and swung into action, raided the hideout where Eleven (11) suspects were arrested, including the Two (2) principal suspects.”

Speaking to Daily Champion, the suspect, Anthony confessed that he lures the young boys who are secondary school graduates from Benue to Plateau.

He said normally they collect their phones and the boys gain access to speak with their parents once in a week.

In a related development, the CP revealed that On 12/10/2024 at about 04:30pm, “we received a report at “A” division Police Station stating that on 11/10/2024 at about 04:30pm when they returned from work, they discovered that four (4) of their children were missing.

” Upon inquiry, they were informed by their neighbour’s daughter that they were seen with one Comfort, female who usually comes to visit her friend, one Adamu Bawa in the compound to buy her biscuits.

Upon receipt of the report, our men immediately swung into action which led to the rescue of the four (4) children and two (2) suspects.”

He said all the cases were currently under investigation and the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion.

He called for more vigilance among citizens most especially this ember period, appealed for continued cooperation with the security to tackle crime and criminality in Plateau.