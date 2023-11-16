Plateau women demands review of Appeal Court’s sacking of PDP NASS members

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

More protests continue rocking Plateau state as women cutting across the 17 Local Government Area of the state are demanding for the review of Appeal court Judgments which nullified elections of Plateau PDP National Assembly members.

The Plateau women who came out in their thousands dressed in black attires said they came out in solidarity to expressed their displeasure over what had transpired at the Appellate court.

The women said they wondered why issues that has to do with preelection matter Appeal court are using it in determine Plateau cases.

Mrs. Martina Dakur, state PDP women leader in Plateau who spoke to newsmen Wednesday, revealed that they want to tell the whole world that they are not happy with what is happening.

“We want to show our displeasure over all the Court judgments that have been delivered so far. You can see that the Plateau women are here whipping, and once you see women whipping like this then you know there is trouble in the land.

“We as a mothers of the land we are crying because we have given our mandate and everybody knows that the Plateau people has given their mandate and the mandate has stolen.

“They are about to steal the bigger one this is totally unacceptable! We shall not agree and that is why we came in our number to show the whole world that were not happy…

“All we want is for court to give us Justice. We want justice and noting more. We have had judgments from other states on similar cases why is Plateau own different or is Plateau not part of Nigeria? That is our cry. Plateau should be treated like any other Nigerian”, she stated.

Former minister of water resources, Sarah Ochepke said for 24 years of Nigeria democracy we have never seen a Tribunal judgment like the 2023 about Plateau. There is a big question mark as far as Plateau judgment is concerned.

She said:”In many cases that were determined by the Appellate court they did not entertain preelection matter but why the same Appeal Court decide to bring preelection matter to adjudicate Plateau cases.

“That is why we came in our numbers to speak with a laud voice, calling on the Nigerian Judiciary to be truthful and revisits the judgments that nullified PDP National Assembly members from Plateau State since 2022 electoral act makes it cleared that matters which constitute preelection cannot be entertain at the election Tribunal.

“We don’t want anything to touch the seat of our dear governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang because Plateau people came out and cast their votes massively for Mutfwang.

“In 2015 when INEC declared that it was APC that whom the election PDP accepted in good faith but why the case is different now in 2023 that APC did not won refused to access defeat but choose to followed through the back door.

” We are calling with a laud voice not to bring preelection issues to create confusion on the Plateau. We want those judgments to be revisited and retain PDP their seats which they won.

Also speaking, Sa’adatu Awatai leader of Muslim women in Plateau said Governor Mutfwang is the lover of all devoid of gender, ethnicity or religion. With his six months in assumption of office he has done what the previous administration did not do in eight years.

“PDP won elections in Plateau clean and clear with a wider margin. So issue of structure at this point is baseless because it is on record that PDP conducted repeated Congress in Plateau on the 25th September, 2021. And we voted Mutfwang and other candidates because we have a strong conviction they have what it takes to restore Plateau on the part of glory.

On her part Kanem James Pam, leader of female youth, stated that today we are standing here with our mothers and the daughters of Plateau lending our voices that yes we have voted PDP but were not happy with the Appeal court judgments.