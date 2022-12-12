Plateau Will Host Presidential Golf Tournament If…..Says Lalong

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The executive Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong has stated that the state will host the presidential golf tournament if the All Progressive Congress (APC) emerged victorious in the 2023 presidential elections.

Lalong who is the director general of APC Presidential standard bearer, Tinubu/Shettima campaign organization made the pledge Sunday evening after the grand finale of the 2022 edition of Plateau Governor’s cup golf tournament, held from 5th to 11th December 2022, at Lamingo golf club, Jos.

While presenting the Toyota corolla grand for hole in one prize to the overall winner, Mike Ubi who came from python golf club Portharcourt, Lalong said the 2022 golf tournament marks the end of the governor’s cup as he has been sponsoring the competition since 2015.

According to him, ” today is the last governor’s cup which was started in 2015. I congratulated the winner. I promised to organize another governor’s cup tournament in Rayfield golf club before the exit of my administration.

“There is also going to be a Northern Governors golf tournament, and if APC wins the 2023 presidential election we are organizing a presidential golf competition where we will invite professional golfers to come and participate”, he stated.

Captain of Lamingo golf club, Rev. Father Blaise Agwom gave applause to contingents who came from within and outside Nigeria to grace the epoch-making golf fiesta in Plateau.

He appreciates governor Lalong for revolutionized and making golf very popular both in the state and Nigeria.

In his words, “we have bad over 400 golfers visit Jos every year, thus, boosting the tourism and economic activities of our dear State, especially in the area of transportation, accommodation and catering.”

Speaking to Journalists, the overall champion of the 2022 governor’s cup edition, Mike Ubi expressed optimism to be the winner of the last edition of the governor’s competition.

He said, “I emerged winner with the three over the cross far and on the final, I managed four which is an impressive score to force the minds of other players.

“I have to give credit to the organizers of golf in Nigeria because there is some level of awareness even though we are not yet there. I want to call on the institutions and stakeholders to look at the grassroots of the game.”

Ubi who is playing golf for about 26 years said he had played junior world cup championship. He also revealed that before 2022 Plateau Governor’s cup tournament he ranked number four, predict that with recent development there is a possibility of becoming number one or two.

You would recall, the 2022 Plateau Governor’s cup golf tournament saw the participation of about 460 professional and amateur golfers.