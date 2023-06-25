Plateau will be home for all citizens, says Gov Mutfwang

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has assured Nigerians that his administration will build Plateau to become an enviable home for all citizens, irrespective of tribe and religion.

Governor Mutfwang disclosed this over the weekend while declaring open the

43rd Annual General Meeting of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

“We want to say Plateau remains the Home of Peace and Tourism .There is an attempts to discredit Plateau, but I can assure you that it will soon be a thing of the past. By the grace of God, we are determined to rescue our state and ensure that it remains home to every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe or faith.

“We want to encourage you to always be an Ambassador of Plateau, having experienced our hospitable and peaceful disposition. Always speak out for Plateau wherever you are, because Plateau is a home that is a place that loves to receive visitors and will continue to ensure the enabling environment and climate is provided for all.”

The pledged to collaborate with the NIPSS Alumni who have contributed immensely towards a better society in Nigeria and applauded those of them who chose to indulge in farming, saying they are contributing to food security in the country.

“I want to trust that NIPSS will continue to play a pivotal role in nation building, to continue to produce thinkers and policymakers who will shape the future of Nigeria. I therefore, want you to continue to do your best and not to rest on your oars .

“This is the time that the nation will reap from your experience, that the nation will reap from your institutional knowledge to be able to guide those who are contributing to national development in the years to come.

“As I took over as Governor, one of the things I discovered is that there has been a lot of erosion in the public service, erosion of confidence, erosion of values, erosion of standards and the time has come when we must rebuild those broken foundations. We will therefore be turning to an institution like NIPSS. I am not sure how far the Plateau state government has collaborated with the National Institute, but I assure you that we will collaborate together to make Plateau succeed.

“I therefore want to thank you for coming to Plateau and I look forward to having some of you contribute towards our success as a government. We came in with a lot of expectations from our people and we do not have the monopoly of knowledge. We therefore want to continue to learn and tap from everyone of you and when ever you feel like there’s any contribution you can link to us in order for us to succeed as a government and deliver on the expectations of our people, we will be glad to receive your suggestions.” he stated.

Governor Mutfwang reassured Plateau citizens of the determination of his administration to bring to a halt, the devastating security challenges to pave way for massive infrastructural development in the state.

The Governor was accompanied by Secretary to Government of the State (SGS) Arc. Samuel Jatau, his Chief of Staff, Hon. Jeremiah Satmark; Special Adviser on Legislative Affairs, Rt. Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba and Hon. Pirfa Tyem Special Adviser on Domestic Resource Mobilization among others.