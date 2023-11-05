Plateau: why I intensify expansion of snake bite referral clinic, says TIC chairman Wallat

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Transition Committee chairman of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon. Christopher Audu Wallet has intensified priority towards the expansion of the snake bite referral clinic for treatment of victims.

Daily Champion reports that the snake bite clinic which was conceived by the former chairman of the council Hon.Isaac Kwallu in Doemak, Qua’an-Pan LGA was able to offer anti-venom treatment for 1,800 to 2,000 victims yearly.

Hon.Wallat made this known after taking a spot assessment and supervision of the 14 projects initiated, saying the project is in tandem with the current administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang in Plateau which is community-based driven.

“So the previous administration of Hon.Isaac Kwallu initiated that project but it was in a temporary site. But because of the number of people that are coming here from various Local governments and states, because here we subsidized that charges of treatment on the hospital.

“So this time around we look at it as a project that has been interesting to our people and is helping us, and not only our people but people around us that is why we initiated a permanent site for the snake bite hospital because the anti venoms are there and we will continue to supply the anti venom because of the situation we find ourselves here which we cannot run away from it because our people are agriculturists.

“We don’t have option. People must go to farm and if you must go to farm those incidences are there and that is why we look at it very critical and we pray that this government and Federal Government would make it not just a hospital but allow it be a referral center for snake bite in Plateau state and Qua’an-Pan in particular.

“Initially in places the device is N80,000 per anti-venom but as a council we asked them to collect N40,000. So people are coming from various parts of the states such as; Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa. So they prefer to have their treatment here because of this subsidization. So we will continue to do more if given the opportunity we want it to be free. We are looking for the development partners to come both in Nigeria and outside the country.

Our correspondent observed that about 80℅ to 90℅ population residents are farmers who continue languishing in hardship as a result of poor road network, most especially during rainy season to transport farm products from hinterland to their abode and markets.

The populace also are faced with challenges of basic amenities such as hospitals, portable drinking water and electricity to earn a better living.

It was gathered that with less than six months of assumption of office, Hon.Christopher Audu Wallat has embarked on massive infrastructural development Primary Healthcare Clinic, PHC, in Pandam, Namu, constructions of two said box culvert in Shindai, 4 side box culvert at Turniang-Kwande,solar power energy which installation will soon commence at subsidized rate among other projects in various locations.

According to Wallat, “The executive Governor of Plateau State has tasked us to initiate projects that are rural driven and equally community based. Projects that are initiated earlier that are for the interest of our people.

“We cannot allow our heritage to go down that is why we decide to go on projects that are initiated before. No abandoned project according to this government will be abandoned No! We will work on them and definitely if that is the wish of our people.So we have initiated this projects for this and benefit of our people.

He said Qua’an-Pan is a safe haven in terms of ease of doing business as they sustained collaboration with security personnel and traditional institution to minimize crime and criminality.

“There are enough economic activities such as international piggery market in Panyam, we have animals market in Bakin Chiyawa, yam market in Bakin Chiyawa, Namu, Kwalla, Dapat. These are international markets they do so many things.

“It may interest you to know that Qua’an-Pan is one of the economic local governments in Plateau state because we have rice miles and people come from Bauchi, Gombe, Maiduguri, Kano to purchase rice.

“So, Qua’an-Pan is a safe haven for business people. The time is now and there is no better time than now because Plateau is green.we will continue to do more in terms of security. We are calling for investors to feel free to come and do business as their security is guaranteed.”

Village head of Shangfuup, Dauda Guwam showered praises on Hon. Wallat for entrenching governance at the grassroot, acknowledged that the insecurity bedeviling Qua’an-Pan has reduced drastically