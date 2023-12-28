Plateau: Vice president Shettima visits affected communities

From Daniel Dauda, Jos, By Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu, Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Nigeria vice President Kashim Shettima and Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang have visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by cruel attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Accompanied by National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and top government officials, the leaders addressed the IDPs at Bokkos Mini Stadium, expressing sympathy to the people and government of Plateau State,they assured that the Federal Government has initiated measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Vice President emphasized the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to dispense justice, conveying the President’s deep sympathy to the affected families.

He lamented the unfortunate incident that marred the joy of Christmas in Plateau and other parts of the nation, stating that the government will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“My dear people of Bokkos, we are here to sympathize with you over the recent killings. You are not alone; this government, particularly the President, stands with you. We are here to deliver justice, the path to our collective unity and peace. We will not rest until you all access justice and end the security challenges confronting this state,” the Vice President stated.

He described the killings as mindless, unfortunate and barbaric and renewed his appeal to the people of Plateau State to remain resilient, trusting on God to overcome the current challenges.

Governor Mutfwang, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for delegating the Vice President, the National Security Adviser and all security Chiefs to come and evaluate all the contending issues afresh, to facilitate continued dialogue and harmonization of ideas in the collective interest of the people of Plateau State.

He said the visit of the Vice President was a demonstration of a strong political will towards ending all forms of insecurity confronting the state.

”We are here to sympathise with you and as governor of this state, my heart is so heavy. But the visit of the Vice President is a clear demonstration of the political will to deal with the situation; the shedding of blood has to stop.”

He added, “We appeal to the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and ensure they face the full wrath of the law”.

The Vice President, Governor Mutfwang and the National Security Adviser also addressed Plateau elders across religious and party lines and sued for tolerance, peace and unity for the collective growth and development of the people.

Governor Mutfwang later visited injured persons at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) with a view to assessing their conditions for prompt medical response and support. He offset the medical bill of one Ezekiel Dalyop and Yeipeng who were discharged in the last six months but could not pay their medical bill.

Among those who were part of the visit include Senator Simon Lalong, Senator Joshua Dariye, Senator Simon Mwadkon, Senator Diket Plang, the Gwom Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, traditional rulers, Secretary to the Government of Plateau, Arc. Samuel Jatau, Chief of Staff, Engr. Jeremiah Satmak, Commissioners and Heads of Agencies.

.Ohanaeze , PDP, Miyetti Allah condemn Plateau Killings

Meanwhile, Following the gruesome murder of innocent citizens of Plateau State, the apex Igbo body has expressed rude shock over the murder of 150 persons in a Plateau community.

In a statement issued by Ohanaeze through Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia,the Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze urged the Federal Government to arrest the culprits and bring them to book.

The message reads thus:

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received with a rude shock the horrible news of the gruesome massacre of over 150 persons from some communities in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State by gun men on Tuesday, December 24, 2023

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR; OFR; CFR; FNICE; FNIST; FNSE; KSG (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) is in his village, Attah, Ikeduru local government of Imo State for his Christmas holidays when he received the awful news.

“The Igbo Leader qualified the killing of over 150 persons, burning of houses, indiscriminate shootings and displacing of residents as an orchestrated act of genocide. He wondered why in this modern age and civilization, our country, Nigeria is still posting the brutish, cruel and barbaric news of mass killings of such magnitude.

“The Igbo Leader lamented that the federal government has refused to heed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo call for Restructuring and State Policing System as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in the various states of the country.

” Iwuanyanwu added that it has become very obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective for our diverse demography.

“Ahaejiagamba reiterates that such heinous and cowardly killings have persisted because in the past the perpetrators of such savage acts often go unpunished. He therefore urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do everything possible to bring to book those behind the callous crime in Plateau State.

“The Igbo Leader uses this medium to direct the Igbo leadership in Plateau State to extend all forms of solidarity with the immediate families of the deceased, the displaced and the sundry victims of this catastrophe.

‘Ahaejiagamba, on behalf of all the sons and daughters of Igbo sends his condolences to the governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang; the good people of Plateau State and the Middle Belt Forum led by Dr. Bitrus Pogu.

“The Igbo Leader prays the Almighty to grant the souls of the deceased a blissful repose in his bosom.”

E-Sign

“Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.”

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of no fewer than 160 innocent Nigerians by terrorists in the Christmas eve coordinated attacks on 20 communities in Plateau State.

The party described as heartrending the chilling Media reports of how defenseless Nigerians were gruesomely murdered and over 10,000 more displaced by terrorists in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi areas of Plateau State, in unrestrained attacks which lasted up till Monday morning.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the party said the PDP was disturbed that “the laidback and insensitive attitude of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government towards issues of security had emboldened terrorists and bandits to surge up deadly attacks and opened the way for the killing of no fewer than 5000 Nigerians since President Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023.

“Our Party berates President Tinubu for always resorting to lame Presidential condemnation by his media aides without any corresponding definite steps to protect Nigerians and stop this constant carnage in our nation.

“President Tinubu has practically abdicated his Constitutional role as President and Commander in-Chief which is principally to ensure the security of lives and property thus abandoning Nigerians to terrorists, bandits and marauders.

“Nigerians will recall how President Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast of July 31, 2023 had no words of commitment for security despite the escalated killing of over 500 Nigerians and many more abducted in Plateau, Benue, Niger, Kaduna and other States of the federation at that time.

“Even with the disturbing information that no fewer that 5,060 Nigerians were killed, with 2,263 others abducted since May 2023 as contained in the 2023 Nigeria Security Report by Beacon Consulting, which was also reported in the Wednesday, 13th December 2023 edition of the Punch Newspapers, the Tinubu-led APC administration remained largely nonchalant and silent.”

The PDP said there are apprehension that “what is happening in Plateau State is a genocide and the Tinubu-led APC administration must be held responsible for the mindless killing under its watch; having failed in its Constitutional role as provided in Section 14 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which states that “security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”.

The PDP restated its demand for an urgent legislative public inquest into the killings as well as the undesirable disposition of the APC government on issues of insecurity in the country.

The party urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to also commence an independent investigation to unravel the sponsors and perpetrators of this act of Genocide. In this regard, special attention must be paid to prominent former and current leaders of the APC who have at various times been alleged to overtly encouraged, promoted, incited and endorsed acts of terrorism and Genocide.

“This is especially against the backdrop of reports that over 63,000 Nigerians have been murdered by terrorists and bandits in the eight and half years of the Buhari/Tinubu APC-led government.

“While saluting the courage of patriotic security personnel who remain unwavering in securing our nation despite the challenges, our Party deeply commiserates with the families of the victims of these mindless killings enabled by the APC in Plateau State and other parts of the country, and prays to God to bring succor to the wounded and the displaced.”

The Party also demanded that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant Government Agencies step up to provide required support to those wounded and displaced in the attacks.

In the same vein ,Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned the resurgent violence and bloodbath in Bakkos Local Government Area of Plateau state, which claimed many lives.

The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma condemned the killings in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The intolerance that is fanning this circle of violence must be stopped by the Federal and Plateau State Governments.

” This act of barbarism by the actors must be condemned by all, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliation,” he said.

Othman-Ngelzarma said the association supported President Bola Tinubu in his directives to the security agencies to fish out the culprits and bring them to book.

He also thanked the President for his directive that relief materials be distributed to the victims.

Othman-Ngelzarma enjoined the Plateau State Government to consider and include pastoralists among the beneficiaries of the relief materials

According to him, pastoralists were the greater victims of the calamity.

“As a responsible association, we call on the leadership of both the antagonist and protagonist in the area to embrace peace.

” Leaders from all sides must understand that continuous spilling of innocent citizens’ blood will only bring misery and not peace.

” It is clear that all these years, where violence had been the order of the day, people had gained nothing either as victors or losers,” he said.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday in Abuja, Tinubu directed security agencies to immediately move in, scout every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directed the immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.