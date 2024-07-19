Plateau varsity rusticates 43 students, sets admission cut-off mark at 160

Daniel Dauda, Jos

About forty three students of Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos have been rusticated.

This was part of resolution of the Eighty Eight seating of the university Senate, Daily Champion Newspaper learnt.

The rusticated students were amongst others who were involved in illicit acts including Examination Malpractice among other fraudulent acts contrary to the university regulations.

In its 88th regular meeting of the university Senate, chaired by the Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shedrack Best, significant decisions aimed at enhancing the academic and administrative procedure of the institution were deliberated on and other wide range of issues.

Represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor academic, Professor Moses Pyefa, the Senate ratified the revised academic calendar for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions, ensuring a structured and efficient academic timetable.

On the University’s cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admissions, to be conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and In line with JAMB’s request for cut-off points for admissions, the Senate ratified the decision to set the admission cut-off mark at 160.

Other faculties were equally instructed to revise benchmarks based on their specific departmental requirements.

On the rustication of students, the Senate also approved the recommendations of the examinations disciplinary committee, resulting in the sanctioning of forty three students for various examination-related offences demonstrating the university’s commitment to upholding academic integrity.

The eighty eighth meeting of the University Senate also appraised recent achievements attained by the university to include partnership with the Michigan State University, collaboration on tree planting campaign with Bethany Christian academy among other notable activities undertook during the period under review.

The VC said this includes the adoption of a modified second-semester timetable, outlining key dates for lectures, revision week, examinations, and the consideration of sessional results.

He said the structured approach ensures academic continuity and timely assessment of student performance.

The meeting applauded efforts of the Plateau State Government towards tarring the roads within the university.