Plateau Tribunal: Nentawe, APC close petition after availing 49 out of over 150 witnesses

… Court direct 1st respondent to open defense Monday 17

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Dr.Nentawe Yilwatda and All Progressive Congress, APC, have closed their case as 1st and 2nd petitioners in a matter suit No: EPT/PL/GOV/03/2023, filed before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in High Court Jos Division.

Dr.Nentawe Yilwatda who contested the 18th March, 2023, governorship election under the platform of APC in Plateau have since approached Tribunal, challenging the 1st respondent, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring 2nd respondent, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and the 3rd respondent, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election.

Our correspondent gathered that at the pre-hearing of the proceedings, the petitioners (Dr.Nentawe Yilwatda and APC) forwarded or tendered a list of over 150 witnesses to testify before the Tribunal, but only 49 appeared in the court.

On resumption of continuation of hearing of the petition Friday, 14th July,2023, after examination in chief and cross examination of PW49-Dr. Nentawe Yusuf Gurumdimma, a Lecturer from the University of Jos, whose witness statement on oath is contained in pages 409-455 of the petition also happens to be an expert – witness of the petitioners.

However, petitioner’s counsel, Yakubu Ruba SAN hinted Tribunal that they intend not to further proceeds calling of witnesses.

“Your Lordships, after taking 49 witnesses, tendering so many sufficient documents before this Honourable Tribunal and careful review the grounds of the petition we cannot proceeds to call other witnesses”, Ruba SAN stated.

Counsels to the 1st respondent (INEC) W.A. Olamide, 2nd respondent (Barr.Caleb Mutfwang) Pius A.Akubo SAN and the 3rd respondent (PDP) Emeka Etiaba SAN could not raised objection against the petitioner’s counsel, they rather commended the petitioners for keeping to a timeframe of three weeks.

Meanwhile, after submissions of counsels to the petitioners and respondents, a three-man governorship election petition Tribunal panel told INEC who are the 1st respondent on the matter to open its defense with immediate effect on Monday 17/7/2023.

The panel said they want to follow court scheduled as they are very conscious of time, therefore, ” in view of the present circumstances the case has been adjourned to 17/7/2023.”