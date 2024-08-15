Plateau: Tribunal dismiss certificate forgery allegation against Senator Mwadkwon

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

National Assembly Rerun Election Petition Tribunal for Plateau Northern Senatorial District sitting in Bauchi on Wednesday dismissed allegation of certificate forgery filed against Senator Pam Dachungyang Mwadkwon of Action Democratic Party (ADP).

A 3-man panel of Judges of the Tribunal, led by Hon. Justice Cordelia Ogadi upheld that there is no any substantial evidence before them that senator Mwadkwon forged first school leaving certificate.

Recall the 1st respondent, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared senator Mwadkwon (2 respondent) as winner of Plateau North senatorial district rerun election conducted on 3rd February, 2024.

The petitioner and Candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Mohammad Shafiu who came second in the election, having dissatisfied with the declaration of senator Mwadkwon by INEC approached Tribunal to seek for redress.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the cruz of Shafiu petition against Senator Mwadkwon predicated on alleged certificate forgery, and non qualification.

Shafiu accused senator Mwadkwon of presenting fake certificate in INEC form EC9, and prayed the Tribunal nullify the 2nd respondent election and declared him authentic winner of Plateau North senatorial district rerun election having came second.

The Tribunal in it’s ruling held that the issue of certificate forgery at this point is a “status bar” because it is a matter that has to do with pre election.

“The matter should have been entertained by the Federal High Court within 14 days after party primaries. ADP aspirants who contested primaries alongside senator Mwadkwon before 2023 general elections have a locus standi to challenge the outcome of the said primary election.

“However, the petitioner being a member of NNPP not ADP lacks jurisdiction to challenge 2nd respondent.

“The petitioners petition grossly incompetent and hereby dismissed for lacking in merit. The Tribunal therefore, affirmed election of senator Pam Dachungyang Mwadkwon as winner of Plateau North senatorial district rerun election conducted on 3rd February, 2024”, mentioned.

Speaking to newsmen after Tribunal verdict, Counsel to the petitioners, S.A. Salihu Esq said they are heading to Appeal Court.

S.Oyawoke Esq, Counsel to INEC acknowledged the judgment as victory for democracy.

Meanwhile, Council to 2nd and 3rd respondents, Sunny Odeh Esq called on the petitioners join hands with his clients for the betterment of Plateau North senatorial district, Plateau State and Nigeria.

Recalled senator Pam Dachungyang Mwadkwon won the election with 122, 442 votes