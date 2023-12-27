Plateau: Tinubu, Northern Govs’ Forum condemn killings, order immediate arrest of culprits

Daniel Dauda, Jos

President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directs immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.

In a related development, The Northern Governors Forum on Tuesday condemned the Christmas eve attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The forum described the attacks as reprehensible and heinous.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, chairman of the forum expressed the disgust on behalf of the 19 governors in the northern parts of Nigeria.

He expressed the forum’s deepest condolences to the affected families and communities as well as the government and people of Plateau.

“It is disheartening to hear of the loss of more than 100 lives and the destruction of property that occurred during these attacks, especially when people were preparing to celebrate Christmas.

“Such acts of violence are not only cowardly, but also run counter to the spirit of unity and coexistence that our region upholds.

“We must all prioritise peace and harmonious living in our communities. Now, more than ever, we must reaffirm our commitment to peaceful coexistence and solidarity regardless of our differences.

“We must unite in our commitment to peace and security, and stand firm against all forms of violence and divisions, the chairman said in a statement issued in Gombe by his media aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli.

Yahaya commended Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau for his leadership in handling the situation in the aftermath of the attacks.

He assured Mutfwang that the Northern governors stand united in solidarity with him in the face of adversity and would work together to ensure lasting peace in Plateau.

Yahaya also commended security agencies operating in the area and implored them to redouble efforts in safeguarding lives and property of the people through increased vigilance and swift actions.

“It is imperative that those responsible for the heinous acts are swiftly apprehended and made to face the full weight of justice,’’ Gov. Yahaya stressed.

He urged communities in Gombe State to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to security agencies for immediate intervention.

Gunmen attacked 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau on Christmas Eve; killed 96 persons and destroyed 221 houses.

The assailants also destroyed eight vehicles and 27 motorcycles.

Three communities were attacked in Barkin-Ladi where 17 persons were killed.

Communities attacked in Bokkos Local Government Area were Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani.

In Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, the assailants unleashed mayhem on NTV, Hurum and Darawat.

.as Over 20 communities ransack as Governor Mutfwang calls for swift action against perpetrators

Also, over 20 communities in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau were reportedly ransacked as a result of Fulani militias invasion.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that, over 50 people were killed and properties worth millions destroyed following the coordinated attacks by the militias that took place between 24th and 25th December, 2023.

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has strongly condemned recent coordinated attacks on innocent communities in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state. Noting the attacks have resulted in the tragic loss of several lives and destruction of property.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized the resilience of the Plateau people in the face of these unprovoked assaults and called for united efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for these heinous acts.

In a press statement issued in Jos on Tuesday, Governor Mutfwang reported that more than 20 villages had been displaced, with numerous houses destroyed and millions of naira worth of property lost. Scores of individuals also sustained gunshot injuries during the attacks.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces for maintaining security. He also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja and the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN,Major Gen. A.A.Abubakar for their commitment towards addressing various security challenges facing Plateau and the nation.

Reflecting on the recent events, Governor Mutfwang stated, “It is disheartening that we have lost numerous lives due to incessant attacks in Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin-Ladi. These senseless and unprovoked acts are unnecessary and unjustifiable. I appeal to the sponsors of these attacks to reconsider, as there is nothing to gain from such violence. The spirit of the Plateau people will not be broken.”

The governor praised the bravery and sacrifices of security personnel, acknowledging the injuries sustained by some during efforts to secure the affected villages. He assured of continued collaboration with the Military and other security agencies to address security challenges, given the limited resources available.

While expressing sympathy for the affected families and communities, Governor Mutfwang urged citizens to stand strong, assuring them that the government is actively working to address the situation. He called upon the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency to swiftly respond to the humanitarian crisis resulting from the attacks.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized the government’s commitment by covering the medical expenses of those injured and receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and other hospitals in the state.