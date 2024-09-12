Plateau speaker swears in 5 APC Lawmakers 10 months after judgment 

Daniel Dauda,Jos

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan has on Wednesday inaugurated the 5 remaining All Progressives Congress, APC House of Assembly members returned by the Court of Appeal in November, 2023.

The Assembly who had last week announced a recess had to invoke order 5 of the House rules to enable them sit and inaugurate the new members.

The 5 members sworn in today were Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, former Speaker, representing Pengana in Bassa LGA, Engr. Owen Dagogot, Quaan’pan North, Prof. Theodore Maiyaki Quaan’pan South, Hon. Dalyop Gyang, Jos South and Hon. Dachung Dadong of Riyom LGA.

While congratulating the new members, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan said he is happy that no vacancy exists in the Assembly and every Constituency is now fully represented.

He said with a full house now, nothing will be left unturned because it’s time for governance and if any Constituency is not represented well, the constituents should hold their member responsible.

Dewan said they will now speak with one voice as Plateau State parliament and advocate for the ministerial slot for Plateau State.

One of the newly inaugurated members who spoke with journalists after the inauguration, Prof. Theodore Maiyaki assured that their coming will add value to legislative business in the state.

He also assured of supporting their various constituencies with basic needs and government policies through laws that will complement the executive efforts.

The inauguration of these members, the Plateau State House of Assembly is now full with a total of 24 members from the 24 State Constituencies. The house now has 22 All Progressives Congress APC, 1 Labour Party LP, and 1 Young People’s Party YPP.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Abuja had in November 2023 sacked all the 16 members of the Assembly elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, on the grounds that the party had no structure to nominate them as candidates.