Plateau: Rotary District 9127 installs Rotarian Mike Nwanoshiri as pioneer District Governor

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Rotary International District 9127 has installed Rotarian Mike Ukachi Nwanoshiri as the pioneer District Governor to pilot affairs of the Rotary calender year 2024-2024.

Rotarian Nwanoshiri, a successful businessman and philanthropist, until his elevation as pioneer District Governor, said to have held several positions both within and beyond Rotary District 9127.

Rotary District 9127 been a care giver over decades, they have been rendering humanitarian assistance for less privileged and vulnerable Nigerians.

Speaking during investiture ceremony, held at Crispan Hotel, Jos, the incoming pioneer District Governor, Nwanoshiri assured to adhere and sustain the mandate actualization of Rotary encapsulated in their mission.

He confirmed that his vision towards enhancing new District is built on three pillars which includes; service excellence, fellowship and fun as well as innovation and growth.

“As we gather in this moment of celebration and new beginnings, I am reminded of the power of Rotary’s mission: ‘to create positive change in our communities and the world’.

“Over the years Rotary District 9125 from where our brand new District 9127 was carved out from, has achieved remarkable milestones, and I pay tribute to the dedication and hard work of our outgoing and the entire Rotary family”, he mentioned.

While soliciting for Rotarians dedication to service for the task before them, Nwanoshiri said, “together,let us write a new chapter in our District’s story, mark by compassion, creativity, and unwavering commitment to service above self,” he stated.

However, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the commissioner ministry of Local Government and chieftaincy affairs, Ephraim Usman acknowledged government are more focus and determined in transforming the well-being citizens.

He said government align it’s vision with the philosophy of Rotary District 9127 to provide effective service delivery.

Guest speaker, comrade Luka Panpe stated that when the performance of leadership is not in tandem with the promised they made it trigger people to protest.

He draw the attention of leaders to always make sacrifices, hence the need for inclusive governance where everybody will be carry along devoid of sentiment