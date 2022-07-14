Plateau Police Commissioner returns N5.9m to family in  Jos

By Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka has returned about N5,927,120.00k to the family of one Mr. John Okeke of No 74B Rukuba road, Bassa LGA Plateau State.

Okeke was a victim of an armed robbery attack along Fuskan mata, Jengre road, which claimed one Mrs Laraba Ibrahim.

Our correspondent gathered that the CP returned the money to Mr. John Okeke on July 4th, 2022.

According to the statement by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Alfred Alabo,said, the incident occurred on May 22 when Jengre Divisional Police headquarters received a distress call of robbery along Fuskan mata, Jengre road.

The DPO, SP Alobo John, swiftly mobilised his patrol team raised to the scene and rescued the victim and restored normalcy in the area.

Mrs. Laraba Ibrahim was confirmed dead on arrival to the hospital as a result of a gun shot wound she sustained during the attack by the hoodlums.

The robbers were said to have run away and the stolen money was recovered for John Okeke, who was on transit from Saminaka Kaduna State to Jos Plateau State.

The CP urged resident of the state to continued giving timely information to the Police and other security agencies noting “this is one effective way to fight crime and criminality within the state.”