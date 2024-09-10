Plateau NULGE delegates warns against sabotage of their incumbent president

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Ahead of the 17th September, 2024, National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), delegates conference in Plateau State, a group has warned individuals who are bent on sabotaging the state president of the Union Comrade Makwin Arandong.

Recall that recently faction of NULGE members in Plateau led by comrade Izere Maxwell Igyem staged a protest against the incumbent president, accusing him of hijacking the forthcoming Union’s election process and financial misappropriation.

In response to the allegation, a pro Arandong group known as “Tazarce Solidarity” said it is baseless, falsehood, and “enough is enough of unguided statement against the incumbent president.

Director General of Arandong campaign organization, comrade Hillary Shown issued the stern warning while addressing newsmen on Monday at the NUJ Secretariat, Jos.

Shown stated that those who are making unsubstantial and baseless accusations against comrade Arandong were part of the peace and reconciliation meeting held at the National secretariat of NULGE on the 28th August,2024, presided by the National President of the Union where an agreement was reached and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed, regarding the conduct of the forthcoming Plateau State NULGE election.

“One will wonder why they believe that any responsible and sane person will want to align with the myopic reasoning that birthed their foul cry regarding the Union electioneering process. For instance, why should any honest and right thinking member of our respected Union want to condemn the screening of contestants in an election?

“This act alone signal bad intention from Comrade lgyem and his unknown group as well

as the candidates they are wanting to shield from being screened for the forthcoming

election and this portends great danger to our Union.

“We must warn that enough is enough regarding some unguided statements from him”, Shown warned.

He further reiterated that, “reasons for the disqualification of Comrade Ezekiel Musa Yelwa and comrade Dauda Aku, both contestants for the position of the president as well as candidates for other positions were clearly stated by screening committee in line with the Union’s constitution.”

On financial misappropriation scandal, comrade Shown said it is laughable that in demonstration of their huge ignorance on the matter as Comrade lgyem and his group accused NULGE of deducting N500 from each staff monthly salary through the Bank. “From our findings, Federal Housing Mortgage Bank (FHMB) deducts 2.5% of staff monthly basic salary and it is evident that most staff has benefitted from this same Bank loan scheme based on their contributions.”