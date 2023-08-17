Plateau: Mutfwang bans illegal taxation, pledge to revive scholarships, railway line

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has banned the unlawful collection of taxes in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State with immediate effect.

Governor Mutfwang announced this Wednesday at the ongoing retreat for newly inaugurated members of the State Executive Council, Political Appointees, Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executives of Parastatals, and the Governor’s Direct Reporting Unit Staff holding at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The Governor expressed his commitment to rejuvenating the scholarship scheme in order to provide financial support to underprivileged students in the state and ensure they access education without constraints.

He also outlined his vision for a transparent and inclusive administration, highlighting plans to conduct regular town hall meetings. These gatherings the Governor said, will offer the opportunity for citizens to comprehend governmental activities and seek clarifications through open discourse.

Governor Mutfwang further stressed the need for an end to revenue diversions and unlawful tax collections throughout the state as it is a critical responsibility for the government.

He expressed determination to wield the necessary political influence to reform the revenue structure of the state and solicited cooperation from those involved in revenue collection.

He declared that roadblocks for revenue collection within Plateau State are unacceptable under the present dispensation.

The Governor also conveyed his optimism about reviving the scholarship board despite financial constraints.

He praised the Ministry of Transportation for facilitating air travel connections between Abuja and Jos, as well as Lagos and Jos.

He also briefed the retreat participants on government’s efforts to reactivate the railway line connecting Jos to Bukuru, saying it is aimed at providing significant benefits for citizens and stimulate economic growth.