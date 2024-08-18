Plateau LG polls: Nbin emerges PDP chairmanship candidate for Langtang South

.As 5 out of 17 TIC chairmen get tickets

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Hon. Nanfa Nbin has emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Langtang South Local councils elections in Plateau State.

The coast is now clear for Nbin to vie for the forthcoming council poll.

The primary which was keenly contested was held at Mabudi, Langtang South Local Government secretariat on 15th August, 2024.

The Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) monitored the rancor-free PDP primaries with the participation of 45 delegates.

Nbin polled 32 votes to defeat his closest rival Nankar Nandem, who garnered 13 votes, while Shekur Haruna didn’t score any vote.

Nbin which campaign slogan is “Bridge Builder,” promised to foster development across the nooks and crannies of Langtang South if given the mandate to serve.

The electoral umpire, PLASIEC fixed 9th October, 2024 for the conduct of the chairmanship and councillorship elections across the 17 local governments of the State.

PLASIEC also revealed that seven political parties indicated interest in participating in the elections.

Findings by Daily Champion correspondent showed that at the end of the PDP chairmanship primaries 5 out of the 17 Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairmen got tickets while the remaining 12 candidates would be jostling the position with opposition parties in the state.

The five TIC chairmen to contest the elections include; Hamisu Anani- Wase, Nicholas Kemi Nshe- Shendam, Christopher Audu Wallat- Qua’anpan, Markus Nyan Useini-Jos East and Sati Bature Shuwa- Riyom.

Other PDP candidates are; Pwajok Stephen Gyang-Barkin Ladi, Joshua Sunday Riti- Bassa, Amalau Samuel- Bokkos, Barr. John K Chris – Jos North, Silas Patrick Dung- Jos South, Salihu Ayabu Musa- Kanam, Pirfa Ntyem- Langtang North, Nanfa Nbin- Langtang South, Emmanuel Mwolpun Bala- Mangu, Bernard Alkali Soepding- Mikang as well as Felix Gonung- Pankshin.