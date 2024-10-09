Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Plateau LG poll: Commission to deploy 21,000 ad-hoc staff, 300 observers

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

… We’re fully prepared says PLASIEC chairman

News
INEC
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Daniel Dauda, Jos

About 21,000 adhoc staff and 300 election observers are ready for Wednesday’ s 9th October, 2024, local government elections in Plateau State, Daily Champion Newspaper learned.

 

The chairman of Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Plangji Daniel Cishak made the disclosure Tuesday while speaking to newsmen at the commission’s headquarters in a build up to the election.

 

Cishak revealed they had invested heavily in staff capacity development to enhance democratic governance at the grassroot.

 

“We’re fully prepared for the conduct of the elections having conducted mock elections in six local governments successfully, using voters verification system (VVS) software.

 

“Already sensitive and non sensitive elections materials were deployed across the 17 local government areas as security personnel were stationed to ensure the safety of citizens, electoral officers, and materials before, during and after elections.

 

“11 political parties are going to participate in the elections that will be conducted across the 4,949 polling units and 325 wards in Plateau.”

 

The PLASIEC chairman said the commission is passionate about free, fair and transparent exercise as they are availing a level playing ground for all contestants, noting the

elections will kickoff by 8:00am.

 

He appreciated the partnership and collaboration of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), civil society organizations, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

Continue Reading
Editor 22436 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bala Mustapha Assumes Office As New Rivers CP

Lokpobiri, Oil Minister, Rejects Representative’s Misleading…

Palliative work to begin on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway…

FG confident Lagos-Calabar Highway will be ready by May 2025

1 of 1,702