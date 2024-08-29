Plateau Lands, Survey Ministry issues 2,200 Certificates of Occupancy in one year

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The ministry of Lands, survey and Town planning, Plateau State has stated that they have issued about 2,200 certificate of occupancy (CofO) to landowners within one year of Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s led administration, compared to last government 8 years.

The ministry also disclosed they have offered a 50% rebirth on ground rent, encouraging landowners to take advantage of the initiative before it be too late.

Barr. Peter Nyam Gai, Commissioner of the ministry made this known while speaking to newsmen at NUJ Secretariat in Jos, Thursday.

Gai said the ministry have recorded significant achievements in terms of effective lands administration and management in the state.

“I inherited a system where land title processing required up to 88 workflows. Realizing the inefficiency, I took steps to streamline these processes, significantly reducing the time it takes to process applications.

“Moving away from the outdated manual system, I spearheaded the transition to an automated GIS platform. This transformation has reduced the time required to issue certificates of occupancy from several years to just two to three months.

“The Ministry has seen a substantial increase in revenue. From generating ₦173 million between January and September 2023, we have nearly tripled that figure in 2024, reaching almost ₦500 million by August, ” Gai mentioned

The commissioner further revealed the Ministry’s Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) unit ensures that their processes are expedited and that files move at the required pace, minimizing bottlenecks.

“With the implementation of the GIS platform, we can now prevent land encroachments more effectively. Before issuing any title, we thoroughly check for potential encroachments to protect the integrity of land ownership.

“One of our challenges has been the issue of missing files, particularly those that are not yet digitized. To address this, we are considering the implementation of a document management system that will digitize all remaining files, ensuring data security and easy access.

“The current GIS system, which was deployed in 2015, has not been upgraded, leading to some lost services. We are working on developing a new local website that will be integrated with the GIS system to restore and enhance our services.

“Operating under a government dedicated to transparency and public accountability, I am committed to ensuring that every official in the Ministry can give a clear account of their stewardship, maintaining the trust of the public,” the commissioner declared.