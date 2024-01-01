Plateau killings: ‘Defend yourself against killers,’ Bishop Adeoye charges survivors

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) in Nigeria, Bishop Seun Adeoye has condemned the Christmas day killings in Plateau State, describing the videos shared from the attack scenes as horrible.

Bishop Adeoye in his New Year Message released in Osogbo, on Sunday and titled “Never fold your arms again” said it was pathetic that people will be slaughtered like chickens in their fathers land and security agencies were nowhere to be found.

The General Overseer of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministries and the Spokesman of World Bishops’ Council (WBC) in Africa while condoling with the victims, urged the survivors to henceforth defend themselves.

“Never fold your arms and allow agents of Satan destroy you, your wives and your children. Please, rise up and fight back against these murderers.

“Plateau state killings, just like Benue and Kaduna states didn’t just begin, they have been occurring over the years. So, why let it continue?

“If these dastardly acts cannot be nipped in the bud by security agencies and if the government has failed in its duty to protect the victims, what then do you expect the people to do?

“The options left to them is either to relocate from their fathers land and take refuge in other places or rise to the challenge by defending their wives and children.

“We have a right to live and I have never read any portion of the Nigerian constitution where self-defence is an offence or read it anywhere in the Bible where self-defence is forbidden.

“The duty of government is to protect lives and property but Bola Tinubu’s presidency has failed in all of these. Nigeria didn’t need an armchair president trolling markets, hosting friends and wining and dining when a calamity of such magnitude befell a nation.

“What’s the Nigerian police policing? What’s the territory Nigerian Army say they are protecting? Who has been held to account for these heinous acts? This situation is sad and shameful.

Bishop Adeoye said it was regrettable that after the normal and the usual condolences by the nation’s masters; a week after this sad event, everything appeared to have quieted until maybe when another one will occur.

The cleric called on those who were employed to provide security for the nation to either brace up or quit if they think the task is overwhelming.