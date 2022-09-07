Champion Newspapers Limited
Plateau Group Threatens To Recall Senator Daduut  For Allege Neglect Of Constituents

By Editor
—-Pass vote of no confidence
From Daniel Dauda Jos
Group of Youths    operating under the umbrella of  Plateau South Youths United For Democracy and Development  has threatened to initiate the recall of Senator Prof Nora Ladi Daduut  for allegedly neglecting the  people of the Senatorial district.
The group led by  Edward Bali on Monday  accused the senator of keeping mute amid the flooding and  insecurity in her  constituency as well as not participating in major activities of her party in the Zone.
While other Senators in Plateau  are  working hard to better the lives of citizens of their zones as well as empower his aides ,our own Senator Nora Daduut is busy sacking her aides making them  poverty-stricken.
The group claimed that instead of investing her legislative resources and privileges to deepen the legislative process and uplifting the conditions of her  constituents and aides ,she  is rather just empowering her immediate  family.
We challenge Senator Nora Daduut to publish the names of constituents she has so far lobbied employments for and you would discover that they are all members of their immediate families .
Bali in a statement said  that   consultation had been concluded to begin the process of recalling Prof Nora Ladi Daduut from the senate.
The statement reads that since our Senator Nora Daduut lost out and knows she is not returning as Senator ,she has all of a sudden  become a fugitive senator.
She has abandoned her duties as Senator and recently sacked almost all her aides just because she is not seeking re election .
There has been flooding and insecurity in some communites in Plateau South  like in Langtang South , Quaanpan,Mikang ,Wase and our Senator has been silent about it all because she is not returning back to the Senate .
“With over 7 months to go , our Senator recently  sacked all her political appointees from across the entire southern zone for no just no reason other than her quest to keep their allowance to her self  alone.”
” This singular act to me is pure wickedness, greed and selfishness towards our great party at this critical period.”
Prof Nora Daduut has done more  harm to the APC as a results of her actions of not carrying her constituents along and we hereby say ,she has failed in her legislative duties .
“Our people cannot breathe anymore, how can a woman who the people supported and vote massively treat her constituents’ especially her aides this way “.
“Clearly, she sacked  staff  of hers so that there can be more funds available to her alone while these Staff and their respective families languish. “
“Our Senator since assumption of office has no single projects in Langtang North ,Langtang South  and Wase  local government as she has  projects just in her local government council Quanpan .
“To her  satisfaction, she  has maintained a vivacious silence since she discovered she is not seeking re-election  , her absence and silence of late is  is disturbing , for this we have passed a vote of no confidence on Senator Daduut.
“Prof Nora Daduut  has committed many sins against the people of Plateau South the way she treats her aides  is so poor  ,” the group added. “
They argued that  Prof Nora,s conduct and performance so far are at variance with the yearnings and aspirations of constituents, who have nothing to show for her  representation.
 “By sacking most of her aides  and providing poor legislation ,all because she is not seeking  re-election ,our  senator has caused more damage to the APC   and her  actions have harmed our collective interest as a senatorial district.  they added.
Efforts to reach  Senator Nora Daduut was abortive ,however an Ex  aide of the Senator who  was  one of the sacked Liaison  Officer confirmed that the Senator has sacked most of her aides without giving excuses.
