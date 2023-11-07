Plateau Govt to reorganize development partners for efficient service delivery

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed his commitment and determination to reorganize the management of all development partners in the state, to ensure efficient service delivery to meet the developmental needs of the people.

He highlighted that his administration is diligently working to revamp the energy, agricultural, and economic sectors in the state to combat poverty and deliver the desired benefits of democracy to the people.

Governor Mutfwang made these remarks on Monday during a courtesy visit at the New Government House Jos, Plateau State, by the Head of SEDIN Programme and Cluster Coordinator SEDEC GIZ Nigeria, and ECOWAS Country Director, Dr. Markus Wauschkuhn.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to GIZ for its significant support to Plateau State over the years, recalling a notable encounter during his tenure as the Local Government Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area. At that time, he said, GIZ supported a storage facility for potatoes for the benefit of the people of Mangu.

He thanked GIZ for its technical support and substantial investment in Plateau State, in order to improve the poverty level in society. He sought the organization’s assistance, particularly in addressing youth employment through various projects in the state.

Governor Mutfwang stated his willingness to leverage on the existing relationship with GIZ to maximize development in the state.

Dr. Markus Wauschkuhn, Head of SEDIN Programme and Cluster Coordinator SEDEC GIZ Nigeria, and ECOWAS Country Director, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception by Governor Mutfwang. He stated that their focus in Plateau is on renewable energy, agricultural sector revitalization, and building a sustainable economy for the citizens’ welfare.

Dr. Wauschkuhn reiterated his commitment to collaborate with Governor Caleb Mannaseh Mutfwang’s administration, emphasizing that the time is now to work collectively to improve the living conditions of the people.