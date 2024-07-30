Plateau govt rejects nationwide protests

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Plateau state government has expressed strong opposition to the planned nationwide protest scheduled for August 1st.

While addressing the Youths of the state on Tuesday in Jos, Secretary to the government of Plateau State, Arch.Samuel Jatau, said the state has suffered enough crises and should not be allowed to go into another one in the name of protest.

“The state has been through a lot and we cannot afford to go into another crisis,” Jatau stated

He emphasized the need for peace and stability in the state, urging youths to shun the protest.

Alex Audu, Chairman of the Nigerian Youth Council, Plateau state chapter, also spoke out against the protest.

“We, the youths of Plateau state, are not part of this protest; we want peace and stability in our state, and we will not be part of anything that will disrupt that.”

The planned protest has been met with opposition from various quarters on the Plateau, with many calling for peaceful resolution of issues rather than resorting to protests.

In another development, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina has warned criminal elements to bury their evil intentions before the said proposed date of the nationwide protest or to face the wrath of the law.

Adesina said constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has allowed citizens the opportunity to demonstrate peacefully where they are concerned but security would not fold their hands and watch criminals hijack the process.

The CP made this known Tuesday during a meeting held at Police officers Mess, Jos, with traditional class, religious leaders, political parties, civil society organizations, youth and women leaders as well as other critical stakeholders.

He said security agencies in Plateau have concluded arrangement to ensure a violent free protest as they will not allow hoodlums to penetrate.

He called on parents and guardians to caution their wards to be more responsible, saying all hands must be on deck to sustain peace on the Plateau.

While appreciating the CP for the wise initiative, stakeholders urged him to continue engaging in dialogue with the youths.

The stakeholders stated that much as they are kicking against the proposed nationwide protest, government should look inward with a view of addressing issues of hike in price of commodities, hunger and poverty ravaging the country.