Plateau Govt. is committed to eradicating preventable diseases -Deputy Gov.

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Deputy Governor, Josephine Piyo has expressed Governor Mutfwang’s commitment and determination to eradicate preventable childhood diseases in the state through effective immunisation programs.

Piyo, the Chairman, Taskforce on Immunisation in Plateau made the assertion during the Task Force’s Quarterly Meeting in Jos on Friday.

The Deputy Governor, represented by the Hon. Commissioner of Health, Dr. Cletus Shurkuk, noted that the government has undertaken a total overhaul of the health sector to ensure effective healthcare delivery through massive collaboration with partners such as UNICEF, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, the World Health Organisation (WHO) among others.

She said the meeting is to x-ray challenges that affect total coverage of immunisation, but however, expressed satisfaction with the just concluded Human Papilloma Vaccine (HPV) in the state which recorded a 99 percent coverage in the state.

She appreciated all the partners for their coverage and commitment to providing health care services to children in the state and urged parents and guardians to always present their children for vaccines and other routine immunisations.

The Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Board (PHCB) Dr Raymond Jurit, disclosed that Plateau State recorded 99 percent coverage in the HPV vaccine campaign using the MAC campaign targets.

Dr Jurit revealed this was made possible through the efforts and determination of the Governor Caleb Mutfwang led- administration in ensuring that resources and manpower were provided for the vaccine campaign.

The Executive Secretary also commended the government for ensuring that most Primary Health Care Centres are renovated and equipped with modern facilities to provide accessible healthcare to the people.

The State Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Musa Mahdi, stated that he was excited that the current administration is taking serious steps toward healthcare and has not failed since its inception.

Represented by Mrs Lilian Banah, the Monitoring and Evaluating Officer, WHO, said that a very resilient primary healthcare is the bedrock to achieving universal health coverage, and called on all partners to collaborate across sectors to achieve good health outcomes for the state.

Representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ja’amatu Nasir Islam (JNI) and the Traditional Council, in their remarks all pledged support to ensure effective immunisation campaigns.

