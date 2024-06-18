Plateau govt fumes over ,Buruku market incident, vows to unravel perpetrators

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Government has vowed to apprehend miscreants that masterminded attack on Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) joint task force in Bukuru market, Jos South LGA.

Recalled on Monday 17th June, 2024, JMDB task force saddle with the responsibility of executing and implementing Plateau State Government Executive order 003 to pave way for the actualization of greater Jos master plan were attacked by hoodlums in the course of discharging their statutory mandate.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the incident led to lost of lives while vehicles and other valuables destroyed.

Commiserating with those affected as a result of the unfortunate incident, Plateau Government said they would not rest in their oars of moving the state towards a positive direction.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Jos Tuesday by Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, commissioner ministry of information and communication.

According to Ashoms, “We condemn the destruction of property and sympathize with those pained by the losses incurred. We assure the public of government’s capacity to not only rein in this emerging tendency but to also bring perpetrators to book.

“We see this recurring bad behavior as not only sad, but provocative. That government’s authority to enforce law and order for the common good, in spite of massive publicity and engagement, can be so brazenly challenged amounts to blackmail to which government is not ready to succumb.

“As a government that embodies the legitimate aspirations of its citizens, we recall the massive publicity and engagement with stakeholders and various communities.

“It is unfortunate, therefore, that elements fixated on the old ugly path of retrogression are trying to impede the march of progress. But we dare say the time to let go of the past is now, as no amount of resistance by beneficiaries of a bad system will stop the progress being made.

“Government is determined to move Plateau State in the direction of positive transformation and nothing will stop the attainment of this noble objective”, Ashoms stated.