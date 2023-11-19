Plateau govt. committed to peace, security of citizens — Mutfwang

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has condemned in strong terms a misleading statement concocted by mischief makers, alleging that his administration is clandestinely recruiting and training militias disguised as Counter Terrorism Operatives.

The Governor attributes these unfortunate claims to individuals who are crisis Merchants and do not want peace to return to the state. He emphasized that the unfortunate falsehood is deliberately crafted to mislead citizens and instigate confusion.

In a statement in Jos, Governor Mutfwang vehemently refuted these unfounded allegations, pointing out that his administration is committed to reinforcing the established state security outfit, “Operation Rainbow.” This initiative, he said is being done in collaboration with Federal security agencies and is aimed at enhancing the protection of rural communities across Plateau State.

Governor Mutfwang clarified that the selection of competent and trustworthy youths from the 17 Local Government Areas for training, is solely focused on providing early warning signals, for prompt interventions by conventional security agencies. He stressed that the ongoing training, which is focused on areas facing significant security challenges, will extend to other council areas without delay.

Dismissing these insinuations from the faceless authors, Governor Mutfwang reassured Plateau citizens of his unwavering dedication to fostering a united and inclusive Plateau. Emphasizing the administration’s commitment to upholding constitutional principles of safeguarding lives and property, he said he remains resolute in the pursuit of unity within the state and undeterred by falsehoods.

Governor Mutfwang called on peace-loving citizens to remain peaceful and support government initiatives towards a Peaceful and Prosperous Plateau.