Plateau govt committed to citizens’ welfare, calls for accountable leadership

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has affirmed his administration’s unwavering dedication to utilizing both internal resources and support from international development partners for the betterment of Plateau citizens and Nigerians.

He made this pledge as a Distinguished Guest at the 2023 CEO Summit hosted by Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA, United States of America.

Emphasizing his Christian values, he urged African leaders to exhibit trustworthy leadership qualities that would attract genuine support from reputable global organizations, aimed at lifting Africa out of poverty.

“I acknowledge that we haven’t shown the leadership needed to earn trust. Our people have experienced cycles of hope and despair. It’s time for Leaders in Africa to acknowledge our role in underdevelopment of the continent. Enough is enough; we must rise to the occasion.

Mutfwang stressed the importance of accountability in leadership, whether dealing with internally-generated wealth or development support from abroad.

He advocated strategic engagements with trustworthy national and sub-national leaders while calling on those implementing development support initiatives to adhere to only conditions that align with their values.

David Brat, Ph.D., Vice Provost for Engagement and Public Relations, former U.S. Congressman, and Dean of the School of Business, who warmly welcomed Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other guests to the event said the Governor’s presentation has opened new frontiers of dialogue across the African continent.

He stated that the Governor’s remarks had also sparked meaningful conversations about accountable leadership in Africa.