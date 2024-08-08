 Plateau Government relaxes curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis

…. Police apprehend 51 suspects

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Government has reviewed curfew hours from 2pm to 6pm daily within Jos-Bukuru metropolis till further notice with effect from Wednesday 7th August, 2024.

Recall Governor Caleb Mutfwang had earlier imposed 24-hour curfew within Jos-Bukuru metropolis due to hijacked of #Endbadgovernance peaceful protest by hoodlums.

The protest which pundits adjudge peaceful in Plateau until miscreants on Sunday 4th August, 2024, take advantage of the protest invaded and looted people’s shops in Bauchi road, Jos North local government area.

A statement made available to Daily Champion Newspaper Wednesday in Jos by Gyang Bere, Director of press and public affairs Government House Rayfield, said Governor Mutfwang’s decision relaxed the curfew is in accordance with improved security situation within Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

According to the statement, “Following the improvement in security situation within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau State Government has announced a relaxation of the earlier imposed 24-hour curfew. Effective from Wednesday, August 7, 2024, residents of the area can now move freely between the hours of 2pm and 6pm daily until further notice.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who ordered the relaxation after consultation with the security agencies, praised them for their diligence and commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the curfew. He emphasized the importance of maintaining vigilance to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order and assured that government will continue to review the curfew as the situation improved.

“The governor urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities for prompt action. He assured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Governor Mutfwang commended the residents for their patriotism in observing the curfew, noting that their cooperation is vital for the collective interests of the state”, the statement concluded.

In another development, Plateau state Police command had apprehended 51 suspects over violations of curfew hours, and attempt looting and vandalization of people’s properties.

According to spokesman of the command, ASP Alfred Alabo revealed Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina alongside heads of other security agencies have carried out an on-the-spot assessment/ surveillance patrol of the nooks and crannies of the State capital, to ascertain the level of compliance.

“In that outing, a total number of Twenty-Six (26) suspects were arrested for noncompliance with the curfew and attempting to burgle People’s shops to loot their wares.

Additionally, “on 07/08/2024, twenty-five (25) suspects were arrested by the STF operatives for similar crimes and handed over to the Plateau State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

He said the suspects have been investigated and charged to court accordingly.

He also warned against brandishing of foreign flags in any part of the State, stressing that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and anyone caught indulging in such treasonable act will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

Expressing dedication to duty, the police mouthpiece assured Command’s readiness towards ensuring the safety of lives and properties of citizens, and “will not condone any form of looting/vandalization or any act capable of truncating the fragile peace on the Plateau.”