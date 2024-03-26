Plateau: Fresh communal clashes claim 15, houses razed

.As Mutfwang condemns killings, calls for dialogue

Daniel Dauda, Jos

About 15 persons were reportedly killed while several others sustained degree of injuries as a result of the land dispute which erupted between the border communities of Ponglong in Mikang LGA and Fungyallang in Langtang North LGA of Plateau state, Daily Champion Newspaper gathered.

The clash over land that emanated on Saturday 23rd March, 2024, around 8:00pm in the evening also led to burning of houses, food barns as well as cattle rustling.

It was also gathered that the clash which occurred between two persons in the warring border communities were later hijacked by irate youths and criminals.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has condemned in strong terms, the outbreak of communal hostilities that resulted in the destruction of property and injuries among residents of villages bordering Langtang North and Mikang Local Government Areas.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Jos on Monday by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Executive Governor of Plateau State.

According to the statament, “In the wake of the violence that erupted on Saturday 23 and Sunday, March 24, 2024, Governor Mutfwang extended his sympathies to the victims, denouncing the clashes as unnecessary and unacceptable.”

He emphasized that such acts undermine the government’s intensive efforts to foster peace and unity among citizens of diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, with the collective aim of advancing the state’s growth and prosperity.

Expressing his dismay over the conflict, Governor Mutfwang underscored the importance of dialogue as the most civilized and effective means of conflict resolution. He questioned the rationale behind individuals resorting to violence, taking the law into their own hands, and targeting innocent communities with arson.

The Governor called on security agencies to respond decisively, and to hold the perpetrators and their sponsors accountable to the full extent of the law. He also urged swift mobilization to the affected areas to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

Furthermore, Governor Mutfwang appealed to traditional, community, and religious leaders, as well as key stakeholders from the affected communities, to initiate dialogue and work towards an amicable resolution of the disputes in order to foster an atmosphere of harmonious co-existence.

Reaffirming his administration’s dedication to establishing lasting peace throughout the state, Governor Mutfwang said he looks forward to a united, tranquil, and thriving Plateau where all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, support one another in a spirit of brotherhood.

In the same vein, commissioner of information and communication, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms confirmed that, about 6 people were,30 injured, 40 houses affected and barns razed.

Ashoms, who spoke to newsmen Monday in Jos the state capital about the unfortunate scenario revealed that,”we woke up yesterday (Sunday 24th March,2024) with this gory story that people who were living together all their lives decided to take up arms against each other. If there is an issue, they should resolve amicably because there are alternative dispute resolution mechanism and when you explore them no body is going to be hurt.

“But in this case that was not used. People picked up arms against brothers and sisters and unfortunately we lost six 6 persons, we had about 30 persons who were badly injured, and about 40 houses were touched and food barns were razed. Is quite unfortunate.

“It happened because of land dispute. Where you have common boundaries you had people having such issues.So, as a government we frown against it because it is barbaric, uncalled for. It is an issue that would have been resolved amicably.

“According to the chairman of Mikang local government, Hon. Daniel Kungmi, when I inquired from him, he said the land cannot even produce six bags of rice,and you can see the number of person we have lost.

So I don’t think we should be fighting over things that we own. We should discuss them and find lasting solution to them. So this is what happened between the boarder communities in Langtang North and Mikang in Ponplong and Funyalang. About 11 villages where people could control their emotions were also affected as they went into fighting one another.

“We want to used this opportunity to appreciate the security agencies for coming in and helping us to nip this cancerous behavior on the boot.So as we speak peace has been restored and we pray and hope it will be sustained.

We want to encourage people that when they have issues and challenges like this there are paths they can take that cannot lead to blood shed. There are peaceful and civil ways of resolving this challenges when they arise.”