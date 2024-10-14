Plateau becomes a premier Christmas destination- Governor Mutfwang 

.holds maiden Jos family Christmas Festival

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has expressed enthusiasm that the state will navigate on the existing potentials they had and become a premier Christmas destination in Nigeria and beyond in this year’s 2024 Christmas festival.

Mutfwang made this known Monday in Jos during the official unveiling of the Jos Family Christmas Festival tagged:”A Beautiful Experience”.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the maiden edition of the Jos Family Christmas Festival spearheaded by Plateau State Tourism Corporation in collaboration with Ecosystem Africa as the weeklong event scheduled from 21st to 27th December, 2024.

According to the Governor, “This festival promises to be an extraordinary event, captivating both local residents and visitors from across the nation. More than just a celebration, it reflects the true meaning of Christmas—the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ—a time to reflect on His teachings of love, peace, and goodwill.

“Throughout December, Jos will shine brightly with twinkling lights and the joyous sounds of carols and bells. It will be a chance for us all to come together, celebrate our shared values, and embrace the lives of others with warmth and generosity. Let’s create cherished memories with our loved ones and spread the joy of Christmas far and wide across the world. We hope to see you there—trust me, you won’t regret it! Governor Mutfwang added.

General manager Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Chuwang Pwajok, revealed the

idea is to curate events that highlight our distinct natural landscape and beautiful land formations, which are a gift from God.

“Instead, we’re creating experiences where people can fully immerse themselves in our culture, environment, people, and cuisine during a specific period of the year.

“We specifically chose the Christmas season because it’s a global holiday, a time when people travel in large numbers. We want to tap into that Christmas holiday market with our own unique products, environment, and story.

“Our goal is for Plateau to share in the tourist revenue generated during Christmas. We aim for the entire month of December to be vibrant and exciting for anyone visiting Plateau State and Jos.

“We are partnering with the private sector, event planners, and organizations both within and outside the Plateau to make this experience rich and diverse. This way, visitors will feel confident and comfortable, and local businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, will benefit.”

Streamlining the activities expected to trail, Chief Executive Officer, Ecosystem Africa, Arume, confirmed there will be daily raffle draws—three to four every day. We’re also setting up a vendor market alongside other activities like comedy shows, live music, poetry, spoken word, games, and a funfair.

“The event will be featuring bonfire night, art exhibition,

little miss tourism,children funfair, family fitness festival,

cultural dance float, runway fashion show, family cooking competition, family dancing competition, theatre performance as well as drive-in cinema.”