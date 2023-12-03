Plateau APC forum accuses Gagdi of overbearing attitude.

-Insists Lalong remain leader

Daniel Dauda, Jos

A group, known as APC Progressive Youths Forum (PYF), in Plateau state have accused member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency at the National Assembly Abuja, Rt.Hon.Yusuf Adamu Gagdi of overbearing attitude in matters that concern internal affairs of APC in the state without proper consultation of party hierarchy and stakeholders.

The forum warned Gagdi to tread with caution as the former governor and now Senator Plateau Southern zone, Simon Lalong remains the leader of APC in the state.

This was contained in a press statement titled,” between Gagdi and Lalong, who is the enemy of Plateau?”, signed and issued to newsmen Saturday in Jos the state capital by Rotgak Victor, coordinator of Plateau APC Progressive Youths Forum.

The group said everybody on the Plateau and even those outside the state is aware of the close relationship between former governor Simon Lalong and current Minister of Labour and Employment, and the Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/kanam federal constituency of the state.

“While many see it as mere marriage of convenience, it is however true that Gagdi has been one of the trusted allies of the former governor. Recall that Gagdi led the group that purchased the APC nomination form that enabled Lalong to contest for senate.

“Lalong had always carried Gagdi along in the scheme of things, particularly issues that has to do with the development of Plateau and its people.

“This simply means that Lalong holds Gagdi in high esteem and so have always supported him even in his political journey from being a member of the House of Assembly to House of Representatives.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Lalong is the leader of the APC in the state and so, we will not allow anyone, however higly placed to denigrate the place of our revered leader.

“Lalong led Plateau as governor for 8 years and ran a faultless government with avalanche of visible infrastructural development that has placed Plateau top among the comity of states in Nigeria.

“But the unfolding event where Mr Gagdi is seen to be undermining the place of Lalong as leader of APC in Plateau is unacceptable.

“We have watched with keen interest, how Gagdi is making efforts to downplay the place of Lalong in an attempt to assume the position of the leader of the party in our state.

“Gagdi is using his federal connection to become too overbearing, to the extent that he takes decisions without proper consultation with the leader of the party or even the chairman of APC in the state.”

The forum further alleged that, while many party elders and loyalists are lamenting over this development in their closets, “we have taken the bold step to speak out because we believe in party hierarchy and Gagdi shouldn’t be allowed to undermine it.

“The reason for Gagdi’s overbearing posture is not far fetched; he is claiming that he has invested over N20 billion in the governorship election up to tribunal and the appeal court and desperately wants to be in charge so that when Nentawe becomes governor, he will recover his money with ease.

“Our findings reveal that it is on account of the above that Gagdi has warned Nentawe not to have anything to do with Lalong anymore.

“It is consequent upon this that both Nentawe and Gagdi were conspicuously absent at the INEC headquarters in Abuja last week when Lalong was issued a Certificate of Return having been declared the winner of Plateau South Senatorial Election by the Appeal Court.

Recall that the event attracted staunch members and chieftains of our great party from Plateau and beyond except Gagdi and Nentawe.

“We also have it on good account that Nentawe doesn’t even pick Lalong’s phone calls or respond to his text messages.

“While we appreciate the role of Gagdi in the victory of Nentawe, we want to draw his attention to the fact that Lalong remains the leader of the party in the state and should be respected no matter what.

“We call on Gagdi not to bite more than he can chew, but tread with caution because the overall interest is to see to the growth of APC on the Plateau.”