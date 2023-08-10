Plateau: 21 murdered in fresh attack

Daniel Dauda, Jos

About 21 persons have been reportedly killed in an attack in two different villages in Heipang Community of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State by bandits

A source told Daily Champion that the attackers, who came around 1:26am Thursday, killed 17 persons in Batin of Heipang town, four in Rayogot while seven persons sustained serious injuries.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, said he was deeply saddened by the bloody attack that claimed several lives in the Heipang community.

He also strongly condemned the recent attacks in some villages in Mangu Local Government Area where many lives were also lost.

In a press statement, by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs, Governor Mutfwang appealed to security agencies to redouble their efforts and put an end to the senseless killings of innocent people in the rural communities of Mangu and Barkin-Ladi.

He described the deteriorating security situation in some parts of the state as unfortunate and called for greater collaboration between community leaders and security agencies to prevent further attacks.

The Governor emphasized the importance of peace and unity among all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, for the development and growth of the state.

He expressed his sympathy for the affected communities and families of the deceased, assuring them of government’s commitment to addressing the issues.

Mutfwang prayed for comfort for the grieving people of Heipang and Mangu and urged them to make use of the security and information centre activated by the state government to communicate security information for prompt intervention.

In another development, a group under the aegis of Berom Youths Movement, BYM, who decried gruesome killings of its sons and daughters demanded immediate redeployment of Col.US Abdulsalam the current Sector 4 Commander in Barkin Ladi

A statement by BYM National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong said, why is it that after the exit of Col. MD Abdulsalam, Security situation in Barkin Ladi summersaulted and things went bad as against what the then Commander, Col. MD Abdulsalam, who was up and doing and had the general area under unprecedented calmness with no coordinated attack for over two years of his Command?

“This, among other things have left us with concerns as to why the lopsided response by the present Sector Commander.

“The BYM hereby calls for immediate redeployment and investigation on the activities of Col. US Abdulsalam.

“We equally call on our people to remain calm but under intense vigilance as well as exploring all legal means to protect themselves as none of our dead brothers can ever returned.”