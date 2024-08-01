Planned Protest: State of the Nation

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

There is no protest in Ebonyi . However, it’s been observed that residents are gripped with palpable fear as some people decided to stay indoors and watch what will happen.

There are skeletal services of activities in the state. Banks are under lock and key while some filling stations open, others did not. Few vehicles are seen plying the road. Some shops are open while some are not.

Traders in Abakaliki international market said they were observing prayer and promised to open as soon as they round off their prayers. In summary, there is an uneasy calm in the state.

Also security agents are deployed to every nook and cranny of the the state to forestall any breach of security that could arise anywhere anytime.

