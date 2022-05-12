Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Plane carrying 11 passengers crashes, no survivor recorded

Latest News
By Peter
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A plane conveying 11 persons crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday.

Shortly after takeoff, air traffic controllers “lost radio contact with the aircraft” which was later “located in the forest” near Nanga Eboko, around 150 kilometres northeast of the capital Yaounde, the country’s Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

The radio signal was lost during the storm that hit the capital city late in the afternoon.

The plane was chartered by a private firm, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO). The company maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and Chad. The ill-fated plane was flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport to Belabo, in the east of Cameroon.

Air and ground search teams have been put on duty.

Local media, Cameroon24, reported that the accident left no survivors; however, there has been no official confirmation from authorities.

It is the first major air catastrophe reported in Cameroon since 2007, when a Kenya Airways plane transporting 114 people crashed after take-off from Douala Airport. There were no survivors in that accident.

 

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6673 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Buhari’s order to Ministers: I’m not in a hurry to resign,…

All eyes on Adenuga, Rabiu, others as Buhari confers…

Jonathan makes another history, gets global appointment

Collapse building: Lagos orders stoppage of structures above…

1 of 919